Pair Suffer Only Minor Injuries in Highway 101 Rollover, Ejection

By Daniel Barba | August 13, 2008 | 11:04 p.m.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday, the Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Fire and AMR ambulance personnel responded to a call of a rollover collision on southbound Highway 101 south of El Capitan State Beach.

Responders found a 2004 maroon Toyota pickup truck on its roof, on the right shoulder of the highway with one person ejected.

Peter Joseph Rubino Jr, 33, of San Pedro, and his passenger, Katrina Martin, 32, of Rancho Palos Verdes, were southbound on Highway 101 in the No. 1 (fast) lane at an unknown speed when Rubino fell asleep and his vehicle drifted to the left, into the center divider.

Rubino quickly came to and swerved to the right, causing his truck to cross both lanes of southbound Highway 101 and run off the right shoulder, where it overturned several times. It stopped after hitting a utility pole.

Martin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected through the sunroof. She sustained only minor lacerations to her legs and face. Rubino complained only of pain to his knees.

Alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

The No. 2 (slow) lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed for 10 minutes.

Daniel Barba is a California Highway Patrol public affairs officer.

