Registered Sex Offender Arrested in Sexual Assault on Minor

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives, investigating the sexual assault of a minor, have arrested Charles Paul Fernandez, 42, a registered sex offender.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division received information that from 2000-03, a minor child had been sexually assaulted for several years in the Santa Maria area. During that time period, the victim was age 7 to 10. Also during that time, Fernandez was dating the victim’s mother.
In the past, Fernandez has been known to live in Clear Lake, Texas, Phoenix and Ridgecrest. It is believed that Fernandez had relationships with single mothers in these cities.
Anyone with information about Fernandez asked to call the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office at 805.934.6171.
Sgt. Alex Tipolt is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.