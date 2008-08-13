School Supplies Drive Starts Monday

Americorps members will be at a handful of local stores to collect donations for low-income students.

The AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office will host a school supplies drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

All supplies collected will be donated to the Unity Shoppe to benefit the 5,500 public-school students of low-income families served who need school clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies.

As part of the school supply drive, AmeriCorps members will be available to receive donated supplies at the storefronts of Longs Drugs in Carpinteria, Office Max and Longs Drugs at 2973 State St. in Santa Barbara, Longs Drugs at 5875 Calle Real in Goleta, Kmart in Goleta and Longs Drugs in Orcutt.

Customers will be handed fliers with a suggested list of the supplies needed, and AmeriCorps members will be available to collect the donated supplies.

The AmeriCorps Reading Literacy Program serves more than 900 students each school year in kindergarten through eighth grade.



In their eighth year of operation, AmeriCorps members have helped improve the reading abilities of targeted students through a coordinated reading tutoring program. The nonprofit Unity Shoppe serves more than 15,000 unduplicated and qualified low-income adults and children annually. Half the households supported are single-parent families.

For more information, call Tom Spadoro at the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4710, ext. 4405.

Tracey Beauchamp is a communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.