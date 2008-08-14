Six to Vie for Three Seats on Santa Barbara School Board

As the filing deadline passes, candidates line up to serve several area school districts.

It took until the last week, but the race for three open seats on the Santa Barbara School Board swelled to six candidates.

As of 4:40 p.m. Wednesday — 20 minutes before the deadline — the latest candidates to enter the fray were Jaqueline Inda and Kate Smith.

They will face four other candidates in the November election: Susan Deacon, Charlotte Ware, Ed Heron and the race’s lone incumbent, Annette Cordero. Stepping aside will be incumbents Nancy Harter and Laura Malakoff.

At the K-12 Carpinteria Unified School District, three candidates will vie for two seats. They include Lou Panizzon, incumbent Terry Banks and Royce Stauffer. Meanwhile, the other incumbent whose seat is up for re-election — Amrita Salm — is not running.

In the three-campus Hope Elementary School District, three candidates are vying to fill the two seats to be vacated by departing incumbents Elizabeth Owen and Todd Sosna. The candidates are Chad Prentice, Michael J. Kelly and Christopher Gallo.

In the single-school Cold Spring School District in Montecito, Bryan Goligoski and Elizabeth Ricard have filed papers for the two seats being vacated by incumbents Meyrl Winnikoff and Laura Wyatt.

For the single-school Montecito Union School Board, three candidates are vying for two open seats: appointed incumbent Robert Kupiec, Brett Matthews and Mary Morouse.

In the Goleta Union School District, just the two incumbents filed: Susan Epstein and Dean Nevins.

