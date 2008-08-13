South Coast Realty Launches Commercial Branch

South Coast Realty, the region’s residential property management specialist, has expanded into commercial property management.

Santa Barbara native Peter Goodell, who brings more than 15 years experience handling local commercial properties and agricultural interests in the San Joaquin Valley, heads up the newly formed division. With the commercial branch having opened in July, South Coast Realty now manages more than 200 residential units and in excess of 100,000 square feet of local commercial/industrial space.

“For some time we have been looking to provide commercial services to our client base, and by bringing on someone with Peter’s experience, this was the perfect way to expand our portfolio of services,” lead agent David Darga said. Being a South Coast native and providing financial and investments services for the past 20 years provides Goodell with strong insight into the local real estate markets.

“We take special care to manage each income property in a manner that meets the specific requirements of the owner,” Goodell said. “While many property management firms offer basic asset-preservation service, we provide the client with information that will allow for timely investment-driven decisions regarding their properties. In these uncertain economic times, a steady flow of accurate and timely information can make all the difference in decisions regarding real estate investments.”

All of the members of South Coast Realty pride themselves on their local roots. “By assisting our clients on their path to prosperity, we are combining business success with a healthy local economy,” Paul Darga said. With strong involvement in local youth activities, recreational sports and the regions schools, the staff is proud to maintain local connections throughout the community.

Serving Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria, South Coast Realty specializes in property management and sales of high-quality investment real estate along the South Coast.

For more information on South Coast Realty’s services, call 805.964.4276 or visit www.socorealty.com.

Peter Goodell represents South Coast Realty.