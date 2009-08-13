Public Meeting Scheduled for Highway 246 Passing Lanes Project

Residents are invited to submit written or verbal comments about the proposal

The public is invited to attend an information meeting on the Highway 246 Passing Lanes Project from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza

The proposed project would be built on Highway 246 between Purisima and Domingos roads. It would include passing lanes and left-turn pockets.

The public is invited to learn more about the features of the project and to submit written or verbal comments. Caltrans staff will be available to answer questions, and a brief presentation will be at 5:45 p.m.

Submit written comments no later than Sept. 17 to Caltrans, Attn: Matt Fowler, 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

