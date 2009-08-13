Santa Barbara Airport Offers Free Wi-Fi in Airline Terminal

The Santa Barbara Airport has added free Wi-Fi high speed internet access as an amenity for travelers at the Airline Terminal.

Installation of the “no-cost to user” wireless service was based on numerous requests from frequent flyers who wish to conduct business at the Airport in the most cost-effective and convenient manner possible.

Santa Barbara passengers will nown have easy access to the web for free using their laptops and hand-held devices in the Airline Terminal lobbies, security holdrooms and lawn areas while waiting to board flights.

The airport has offered Wi-Fi at the airport for the past several years at a charge of $6.95 per day.

— Terri Gibson is a publicist for the Santa Barbara Airport.