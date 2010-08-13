Carachure Murder Case Continued to Sept. 10

Judge declared a mistrial in July after jurors deadlocked on murder charges against four accused in teen's slaying

A two-month murder trial involving four defendants accused of stabbing to death 16-year-old Lorenzo Carachure of Santa Barbara will continue Sept. 10 after Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Brian Hill postponed motions in court Friday.

Defense attorneys and the District Attorney’s Office discussed the case in private for about 45 minutes, until family and the media were allowed into the courtroom.

Hill said sentencing won’t occur until Oct. 30.

Defendants Ruben Mize, Ricardo Nava, Bryan Medinilla and Raul Diaz were convicted of street terrorism in July — carrying a maximum prison term of three years — but the jury couldn’t reach a consensus on a first-degree murder charge or two attempted murder charges.

Those charges will be reviewed next month, along with Mize’s other cases involving charges of alleged assault and attempted murder.

— Noozhawk intern Alex Kacik is a graduate of Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .