Friendship Center Welcomes New Board Members

The Friendship Adult Day Care Center of Santa Barbara has welcomed new members Roger Aceves and Karolyn Hanna to its board of directors.

Returning this year are Joanne Talbot, a registered nurse and marriage family therapist, and past board president Marty Moore, superintendent of Birnam Wood Golf Course.

A native of Minnesota, Hanna moved to Santa Barbara in 1978 when her late husband, Hugh Hanna, retired from the Air Force. A registered nurse, Hanna worked at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital as director of nursing education before assuming a faculty position with the Associate Degree Nursing Program at SBCC.

She retired from full-time teaching at SBCC in June 2010, but before that was active in campus committees and served two terms as president of the SBCC Academic Senate at the college.

Nationally, she has worked with the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission and with the Commission of Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools.

Hanna has also been active with the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges and is working on the ADN to BSN Pathways Project — a collaboration between California Community Colleges and the CSU system.

Locally, in addition Karolyn serves on the Professional Advisory Committee for Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care of Santa Barbara and on the board of the LaGoleta 4-H Scholarship Foundation.

Aceves is a Goleta City Council member and past mayor of Goleta.

He has been involved in many nonprofits, such as the Rape Crisis Center and the Pacific Pride Foundation.

In 2001, he was el presidente of Old Spanish Days. He also served on the Earl Warren Showgrounds board of directors, five years as president of the board. He is serving as vice chairman of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District board and on the board of directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

The Friendship Adult Day Care Center provides compassionate and affordable day services for elder and other dependent adults with dementia or other cognitive impairments in a beautiful and tranquil setting. Transportation, hot meals, a lively program of activities and a registered nurse on site are all included.

For more information, click here or call 805.969.0859.

— Justine Sutton is the grants/development coordinator for the Friendship Adult Day Care Center.