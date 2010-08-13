Goleta Valley Historical Society Opens New History Education Center

The public is invited to a grand-opening celebration on Sunday

The Goleta Valley Historical Society is proud to announce completion of the George and Dale Cavalletto History Education Center and invites the community to view new exhibits at a grand-opening celebration from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 at Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place during the opening, featuring local dignitaries and elected officials.

Exhibits featured in the new History Education Center will tell the story of the Goleta Valley, from Chumash and native peoples up to the present day, with a focus on ranching and agricultural stories.

The center has been designed as an interactive experience, utilizing new technologies, innovations and materials that will make it ideally suited for delivering educational programs to schoolchildren.

Founded in 1966, the mission of the Goleta Valley Historical Society is to collect, preserve, interpret and foster research of the Goleta Valley’s history through exhibits, programs and stewardship of the historic Rancho La Patera, home to the Stow family.

— James Kyriaco is executive director of the Goleta Valley Historical Society.