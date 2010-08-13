Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarians Host Visiting Orphans

Guests from Ciudad de los Ninos Orphanage in Mexico spend six days taking in the city's sights and sounds

Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise recently hosted 40 visiting orphans from the City of the Children (Ciudad de los Niño’s) Orphanage in Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico.

The guests stayed in the homes of local Rotarians and other community volunteers. Financial support for the visit was provided by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise, the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and the Carpinteria Morning Rotary Club.

During the six-day visit, Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotarians entertained their guests and had fun with them at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, the Santa Barbara Zoological Society, the Ty Warner Sea Center, Zodo’s Bowling Center, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the McConnell’s Ice Cream factory, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, sailing on the Santa Barbara Sailing Center’s Double Dolphin, a summer concert at Chase Palm Park, picnics at Alameda Park and Leadbetter Beach, and a variety of personal outings with host families.

The Santa Barbara community enjoyed their wonderful choir, band, dancers and mariachis at the Marjorie Luke Theatre and performances at the Arts & Letters Café and First Presbyterian Church.

The visit would not have been possible without the generosity of the Santa Barbara community, its businesses and organizations. They donated food, supported activities, acted as translators, and provided transportation so that Los Niños could have a good time.

This year’s Rotary International president, Ray Klinginsmith, could not have chosen a better theme: “Building Communities — Bridging Continents.” That’s what happened during Los Niños’ visit, and Santa Barbara Rotarians can be proud to have been a part of it.

— Bill Boyd is president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.