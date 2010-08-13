WEV Provides Entrepreneurial Opportunities During Economic Uncertainty

With state unemployment rates still hovering high, gaining new business skills can provide a competitive edge, and starting a business may actually be a survival strategy. From 2008 to 2009, women-owned businesses totaled 7.2 million firms, employing 7.3 million people and generating $1.1 trillion in sales.

Today, Women’s Economic Ventures is looking to add to this number and provides programs and other resources to help one start or grow a business. Its core 14-week Self-Employment Training courses start in September in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Self-Employment Training (SET)

WEV’s comprehensive 14-week, 56-hour Self-Employment Training program is targeted to women (also serves men), and provides guidance on how to start, operate or expand a business.

Participants leave the course with a complete business plan, including a marketing plan, a cash-flow projection, an operations plan and a core network to help sustain the business. The program is offered in English and Spanish, and provides week-by-week training in the most important aspects of organizing, financing, marketing and managing a small business.

Topics include finances, marketing and sales, public relations and advertising, legal and insurance issues, record keeping and how to write a business plan. After the 14-week course, WEV SET graduates emerge with the most important tools and resources they need to start a new business or grow their business. Since 1991, WEV has helped to create or expand more than 2,000 businesses, creating or retaining more than 3,000 local jobs.

The Self-Employment Training course is offered twice each year, with classes starting in February and in September. The class runs for 14 consecutive weeks, one night a week for three hours, and includes two full Saturdays. Classes are taught in Santa Maria, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Thousand Oaks and Ventura.

Participants considering the course are required to attend a free one-hour orientation workshop. These orientations offer a complete overview of the SET course and help clients assess whether self-employment is right for them.

Orientation Dates

» Santa Barbara: noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 18, Aug. 24 and Sept. 1; English; click here or call 805.965.6073 to make a reservation.

Business Plan Intensive

In late September, WEV will offer Business Plan Intensive, an accelerated, six-week business plan writing course, designed for business professionals who need access to capital quickly.

Business Plan Intensive is perfect for new entrepreneurs and current business owners who need to implement a launch or a growth strategy and need an infusion of capital to succeed. The course includes emphasis on financial intelligence and integrated marketing techniques, and a viability study.

The Self-Employment Training course is part of the continuum of programs WEV offers to help women start-up, launch, grow and sustain their own business, including business consulting, advanced business training, and small business start-up and expansion loans.

For more information, click here or call 805.965.6073.

