Photographer Ken Lee Helping Santa Barbara Humane Society Give Dogs a (New) Life

Artist uses his camera to paint a vivid picture of dogs in need of good homes

Where can you get years of happiness, devotion and unconditional love for only $65? This was the question that local photographer Ken Lee asked himself. He found the answer at the Santa Barbara Humane Society. There are currently more dogs at the Humane Society than at any other time since its incorporation 125 years ago.

When Lee saw so much love just sitting in kennels, he had to do something about it. For the last couple of months he has visited the Humane Society as a volunteer to photograph the adoption dogs. His photos have been used for “Pet of the Week” features, in the shelter office and on the Humane Society’s Web site.

If you would like to see the 12-foot by 5-foot banner, pictured above and featuring Lee’s photos, it is on display this month at the Goleta Branch Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

You may also enjoy reading Lee’s blog and viewing his many photos of dogs, wildlife and nature at kenleephoto.com.

— Erica Jackson represents the Santa Barbara Humane Society.