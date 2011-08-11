Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:39 am | Fog/Mist 62º

 
 
 
 

Team in Training’s Party for a Cure to Raise Money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Aug. 24 fundraiser at Statemynt Lounge to feature guest DJs and a charity raffle

By Leah Heher and Hannah Sink for Team In Training | August 11, 2011 | 8:21 p.m.

Statemynt Lounge, 519 State St., will be the place to be on Aug. 24. Beginning at 8 p.m., Statemynt will be host to Party for a Cure, the latest fundraising effort by the nonprofit Team In Training, the leading endurance sports team dedicated to raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

A donation of $10 not only gets you into the party (100 percent of which is donated to the LLS), but it also enters you in a raffle to win one of many fabulous prizes!

Prizes include a sunset sail for four on the Double Dolphin (worth $100!), an Essential European Facial at Skin Deep (worth $85!), a manicure and pedicure by Angels Nail & Spa, a gift basket generously donated by the Starbucks on the Mesa, restaurant gift certificates for Pascucci and Silvergreens, a gift basket from Nordstrom, haircuts by Montecito Barbers, personal training sessions and more!

And everyone wins with free tequila tastings provided by Carreta de Oro!

Come dance the night away as you support a great cause and enjoy the music by DJs kidPeace, a.Base and Boost!

Since its founding in 1988, Team In Training has raised more than $1 billion to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This season’s Santa Barbara team has already raised $55,000 alone! This cause is near to the hearts of Party For A Cure hostesses Leah Heher and Hannah Sink. The two are raising funds in honor and in memory of their grandparents, who have both battled Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Click here to check out the event at SBClick or click here to connect on Facebook.

Bring your friends, have a great time, and help find a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma!

— Leah Heher and Hannah Sink represent Team In Training.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 