Team in Training’s Party for a Cure to Raise Money for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Statemynt Lounge, 519 State St., will be the place to be on Aug. 24. Beginning at 8 p.m., Statemynt will be host to Party for a Cure, the latest fundraising effort by the nonprofit Team In Training, the leading endurance sports team dedicated to raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

A donation of $10 not only gets you into the party (100 percent of which is donated to the LLS), but it also enters you in a raffle to win one of many fabulous prizes!

Prizes include a sunset sail for four on the Double Dolphin (worth $100!), an Essential European Facial at Skin Deep (worth $85!), a manicure and pedicure by Angels Nail & Spa, a gift basket generously donated by the Starbucks on the Mesa, restaurant gift certificates for Pascucci and Silvergreens, a gift basket from Nordstrom, haircuts by Montecito Barbers, personal training sessions and more!

And everyone wins with free tequila tastings provided by Carreta de Oro!

Come dance the night away as you support a great cause and enjoy the music by DJs kidPeace, a.Base and Boost!

Since its founding in 1988, Team In Training has raised more than $1 billion to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. This season’s Santa Barbara team has already raised $55,000 alone! This cause is near to the hearts of Party For A Cure hostesses Leah Heher and Hannah Sink. The two are raising funds in honor and in memory of their grandparents, who have both battled Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Click here to check out the event at SBClick or click here to connect on Facebook.

Bring your friends, have a great time, and help find a cure for Leukemia and Lymphoma!

— Leah Heher and Hannah Sink represent Team In Training.