Dryer Blamed for Fire That Damaged Garage

Firefighters quickly knocked down the blaze in Mission Hills near Lompoc

A clothes dryer is being blamed for a fire that damaged a home near Lompoc Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3400 block of Via Barba in Mission Hills shortly after 6 p.m., and found flames and smoke coming from the structure, said Capt. David Sadecki of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Within 15 minutes, crews had the blazed knocked down, Sadecki said.

Investigators determined that the fire began near a clothes dryer in the garage, Sadecki said.

Because the door connecting the garage to the house was closed at the time, fire damage was limited to the garage, he said, adding that there was minor smoke damage to the home itself.

No injuries were reported.

Three county fire engines responded to the blaze, and were assisted by a unit from the Lompoc Fire Department.

