Maldonado Wins Endorsement of National Federation of Independent Business

Small business group touts Republican candidate's business background, fiscal record

By Kurt Bardella for Abel Maldonado for Congress | August 13, 2012 | 8:05 p.m.

The National Federation of Independent Business on Monday announced its endorsement of Republican congressional candidate Abel Maldonado. The NFIB is the nation’s leading small business association and represents nearly 700 members in the 24th Congressional District.

“Abel Maldonado has proven himself to be the voice of small business in this race,” said Lisa Goeas, NFIB vice president, political and grassroots. “As a business owner, he understands the pressing issues facing the small-business community. We believe that, just as he did in the Legislature, Abel Maldonado will continue to do big things for small business in Congress.”

“For more than 60 years, the NFIB has acted as the voice for our small businesses and I am honored to have their support,” Maldonado said in a statement. “From San Luis Obispo to Santa Barbara, every small business owner I’ve spoken to tells me that the regulatory tsunami Washington has imposed on them is making it virtually impossible to create jobs, grow their businesses and compete. They are worried that if Washington has its way, they’ll soon have to make the impossible choice of either closing their doors or leaving the Central Coast. We cannot let that happen.”

“Abel Maldonado is focused on fiscal responsibility, accountability, and emphasizes the importance of making government live within its means,” said John Kabateck, NFIB California’s state director. “These issues really resonate with the small-business community, and Abel Maldonado has been a great advocate for our state’s job creators. Abel Maldonado will not only represent small business well in Congress, he will be a dependable voice our members desperately need.”

Maldonado’s endorsement comes from NFIB’s Save America’s Free Enterprise Trust (SAFE), the association’s political action committee, and is based on positions regarding key small-business issues, including health care, taxes, and labor and regulatory issues.

Click here for more information on the Abel Maldonado for Congress campaign.

— Kurt Bardella is communications director for Abel Maldonado for Congress.

 
