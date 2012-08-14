Robert Half International Helps Low-Income Job Seekers Dress for Success

At Robert Half International, our business is helping people find jobs, and we understand how important it is to feel prepared for an interview. For the last 10 years, we have worked with our clients, the job candidates we place and our own employees to collect nearly 200,000 pieces of interview-appropriate items for low-income job seekers through Dress for Success and similar nonprofit organizations.

We would like to invite you to participate in our current drive, which runs through Aug. 24. We will be collecting new or nearly new men’s and women’s suits (pants and skirts), blouses, shirts, shoes and accessories, including handbags and jewelry. Your donations will be benefiting Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara. All donations should be appropriate to wear to work, as well as clean, stylish and in good condition. Please provide all garments on hangers, as they will be made available to job seekers immediately.

Items can be dropped off at the Office Team office, at 1525 State Street, Suite 101, in Santa Barbara, through Aug. 24, or you may contact Kim Clark to arrange a pickup of your donation.

Click here for more information on the drive, or call 805.882.0049.

— Kim Clark is division director of Robert Half International-Office Team.