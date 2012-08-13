Letter to the Editor: Santa Barbara Equality Project Calls for Chick-fil-A Boycott

The last few days have seen a cloud of controversy over Santa Barbara-bound Chick-fil-A. Although the fast-food chain has been slated to move in at an Upper State Street address since fall of 2011, national media coverage of the company president’s anti-gay remarks last month (and resulting protests of the restaurants) transformed a routine franchise opening into front-page news. Currently the debate is aimed at Chick-fil-A’s Dan Cathy and his freedom of speech; however, his ability to make comments in the news is not being questioned. So before you purchase a chicken sandwich from this incoming franchise, it is important to know what your dollars support.

Company president Dan Cathy received a lot of press recently for his remarks on gay marriage. But his stance on the treatment of gays and lesbians goes much further than their freedom to marry. Chick-fil-A’s foundation, WinShape, has donated an estimated $5 million to anti-gay organizations and certified hate groups. In 2010 alone, Chick-fil-A donated nearly $2 million to anti-gay organizations, including Exodus International, an agency that promotes damaging gay-conversion work and has supported campaigns like Uganda’s legislative proposal to execute gay citizens.

David Selberg, executive director of Pacific Pride Foundation, affirms that “welcoming Chick-fil-A, or businesses like it, into our Santa Barbara community does not make our town safer or healthier. Chick-fil-A, led

by president Dan Cathy, brings a track record of hate to our bright town and we at the LGBT center don’t take that lightly.”

The Santa Barbara Equality Project at Pacific Pride Foundation stands firmly opposed to businesses that promote and/or support hate groups. While Dan Cathy’s personal opinions are his to be had, it is also the right of his customers to know where their dollars are headed. Most franchises pay an average of 8 percent to 10 percent to their corporate umbrella. But not Chick-fil-A. With this company, 15 percent of a franchise restaurant’s sales and 50 percent of its pretax profit goes back to its corporate offices in Georgia. So before you spend $6.15 on a Cool Wrap Combo meal at the new State Street location, know that a majority of that will leave Santa Barbara and go straight to corporate — and to Cathy’s extreme agenda.

Chick-fil-A comes to Santa Barbara amid a national uproar over corporate dollars supporting hate. At a recent Architectural Board of Review meeting, three individuals exercised their right to abstain from a vote on the local plans. They took a momentary pause in the midst of an unusually chaotic storm of public concern over the franchise. And as is stands, the reviews moved forward that night and the chain will open as planned.

As Chick-fil-A makes its way to our town, the Santa Barbara Equality Project and our coalition partners encourage the public to combat president Dan Cathy’s hate practices with something he will understand most: money. Simply put, don’t choose to eat at Chick-fil-A. Exercise your freedom of expression by encouraging your friends and neighbors to pick a different restaurant, and spend Santa Barbara dollars elsewhere. Show corporations like Chick-fil-A that our town does not support hate and let’s see that State Street location close quickly.

In Solidarity,

Pacific Pride Foundation

The Fund for Santa Barbara

PUEBLO

Just Communities

Daraka Larimore-Hall, Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County chairman