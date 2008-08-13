Foresters Start Slow, Finish Fast for Fifth-Straight Tournament Win

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Seattle Studs, 11-5, in Tuesday night’s winner’s bracket final at the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan. Santa Barbara, the 2006 champions, is the NBC’s lone unbeaten team and plays again Wednesday night. A victory gives them Thursday off and a spot in Friday’s championship round.

The Foresters will play Wednesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Click here or click here for Wednesday’s schedule updates.

Eddie Siegel is the Santa Barbara Foresters’ communications director.

Aug 12, 2008 at Wichita, KS (Lawrence Dumont Stdm)

Seattle Studs 5 SB Foresters 11 (38-16)

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

Shoeneberg 3b…........... 4 0 0 0 Mozingo, Chad rf…........ 5 1 2 2

Baker cf…................ 4 1 1 0 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 4 0 2 1

Jennings ss…............. 4 1 1 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 1 2 0 0

Lindsey dh….............. 3 0 1 2 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 4 1 0 0

Steggall lf…............. 3 1 1 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 2 1 2 2

Thompson 1b…............. 2 1 0 0 Keyes, Kevin dh…......... 4 1 0 0

Kuykendall rf…........... 4 1 1 2 Rupp, Cameron c…......... 4 1 1 2

Breda c…................. 4 0 1 1 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 5 2 3 2

Pascual 2b….............. 2 0 0 0 Cook, Steve 2b….......... 4 2 1 2

Woods p…................. 0 0 0 0 Boening p…............... 0 0 0 0

Graves p…............... 0 0 0 0 Hutchison p…............ 0 0 0 0

Erickson p…............. 0 0 0 0

Van Skyke p…............ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 30 5 6 5 Totals….................. 33 11 11 11

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Seattle Studs….... 500 000 000 - 5 6 3

SB Foresters…..... 000 621 02X - 11 11 0

—————————————————————-

E - Baker; Thompson; Graves. DP - Foresters 2. LOB - Studs 3; Foresters 9. 2B -

Jennings; Kuykendall; Breda; Rupp; Nicol 2. HR - Cook, S.. HBP - Steggall. SH -

Medchill. SF - Goetz; Miller. SB - Medchill; Nicol. CS - Lindsey.

Seattle Studs IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Woods ..................... 3.0 3 3 3 4 2 2 0 0 0 11 16 4 3

Graves L,0-1…........... 0.1 2 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 5 1 0

Erickson .................. 3.2 5 3 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 16 17 5 5

Van Skyke ................. 1.0 1 2 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 0 1

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Boening W,1-0….......... 7.0 6 5 5 3 0 1 0 1 0 25 29 10 9

Hutchison ................. 2.0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 6 1 3

WP - Woods 2; Boening. HBP - by Boening (Steggall).

Strikeouts - Kuykendall; Keyes; Rupp; Nicol; Cook, S. 2. Walks - Lindsey; Thompson

2; Pascual; Miller 3; Oliver; Medchill 2; Keyes; Rupp.

Umpires -

Start: Time: Attendance:

Woods faced 3 batters in the 4th.

Game: 081208



Play-by-Play

Seattle Studs starters: 0/3b Shoeneberg; 0/cf Baker; 0/ss Jennings; 0/dh Lindsey;

0/lf Steggall; 0/1b Thompson; 0/rf Kuykendall; 0/c Breda; 0/2b Pascual; 0/p Woods;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf

Medchill; 44/dh Keyes; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 6/2b Cook, S.; 35/p Boening;

Seattle Studs 1st - Shoeneberg lined out to rf. Baker singled. Jennings

doubled; Baker advanced to third. Lindsey singled, 2 RBI; Jennings scored; Baker

scored. Lindsey out at second p to 1b to ss, caught stealing, picked off. Steggall

singled. Thompson walked; Steggall advanced to second. Kuykendall doubled, 2 RBI;

Thompson scored; Steggall scored. Breda doubled, RBI; Kuykendall scored. Pascual

flied out to cf. 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo lined out to 2b. Goetz singled. Miller flied out

to lf. Oliver grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 2nd - Shoeneberg flied out to cf. Baker grounded out to 3b.

Jennings flied out to lf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Medchill walked. Keyes grounded out to 3b; Medchill

advanced to second. Rupp struck out swinging. Nicol grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 3rd - Lindsey flied out to cf. Steggall hit by pitch. Thompson

walked; Steggall advanced to second. Thompson advanced to second on a wild pitch;

Steggall advanced to third on a wild pitch. Kuykendall reached on a fielder’s

choice; Thompson advanced to third; Steggall out at home ss to c. Breda popped up to

2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Mozingo singled. Goetz

singled; Mozingo advanced to second. Miller flied out to cf, SAC; Goetz advanced to

second; Mozingo advanced to third. Oliver flied out to cf. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0

errors, 2 LOB.

Seattle Studs 4th - Pascual grounded out to 3b. Shoeneberg grounded out to

2b. Baker lined out to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Medchill walked. Medchill advanced to second on a wild

pitch. Keyes walked. Medchill advanced to third on a wild pitch. Rupp walked; Keyes

advanced to second. Graves to p for Woods. Nicol singled, 2 RBI; Rupp advanced to

second; Keyes scored; Medchill scored. Cook, S. reached on an error by p; Nicol

advanced to second; Rupp advanced to third. Mozingo singled, 2 RBI; Cook, S.

advanced to third; Nicol scored; Rupp scored. Goetz flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Cook,

S. scored. Miller walked; Mozingo advanced to second. Erickson to p for Graves.

Oliver flied out to rf. Medchill singled, RBI; Miller advanced to second; Mozingo

scored, unearned. Keyes reached on a fielder’s choice; Medchill out at second 2b to

ss. 6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Seattle Studs 5th - Jennings flied out to rf. Lindsey grounded out to 1b

unassisted. Steggall flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Rupp flied out to cf. Nicol doubled, advanced to third on

an error by cf. Cook, S. homered, 2 RBI; Nicol scored. Mozingo grounded out to ss.

Goetz flied out to cf. 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Seattle Studs 6th - Thompson grounded out to p. Kuykendall grounded out to

ss. Breda grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Miller walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Miller advanced

to second. Medchill singled, RBI; Miller scored on an error by 1b, unearned.

Medchill stole second. Keyes flied out to lf. Rupp flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit,

1 error, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 7th - Pascual walked. Shoeneberg flied out to cf. Baker

grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Pascual out on the play. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Nicol doubled. Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol stole

third. Mozingo grounded out to 3b. Goetz grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0

errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 8th - Hutchison to p for Boening. Jennings grounded out to 1b

unassisted. Lindsey walked. Steggall grounded into double play p to ss to 1b;

Lindsey out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Van Skyke to p for Erickson. Miller walked. Oliver walked;

Miller advanced to second. Medchill grounded out to p, SAC, bunt; Oliver advanced to

second; Miller advanced to third. Keyes struck out swinging. Rupp doubled, 2 RBI;

Oliver scored; Miller scored. Nicol struck out swinging. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors,

1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 9th - Thompson lined out to 2b. Kuykendall struck out swinging.

Breda grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Pitchers: Seattle Studs - Woods; Graves(4); Erickson(4); Van Skyke(8). SB Foresters - Boening;

Hutchison(8).

Win-Boening(1-0) Loss-Graves(0-1) T- A-0

HR SBF - Cook, S..

Woods faced 3 batters in the 4th.

Game: 081208