Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:50 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Foresters Start Slow, Finish Fast for Fifth-Straight Tournament Win

Santa Barbara drops Seattle 11-5 then waits to learn Wednesday's opponent.

By Eddie Siegel | August 13, 2008 | 1:48 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foresters defeated the Seattle Studs, 11-5, in Tuesday night’s winner’s bracket final at the NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan. Santa Barbara, the 2006 champions, is the NBC’s lone unbeaten team and plays again Wednesday night. A victory gives them Thursday off and a spot in Friday’s championship round.

New addition Riley Boening of the University of Texas started for Santa Barbara but struggled at the get-go, giving up five runs and six hits in the first inning. But the Foresters, coming off three-straight come-from-behind victories, including a similar game in which they fell behind by five runs in the first, would not give up. The first three batters of the fourth inning walked, and RBI singles by Chad Mozingo from Rice University and Sean Nicol from the University of San Diego would start the Foresters’ rally. Boening shook off the rust and allowed no more runs the next six innings, and the Foresters’ other newcomer, Matt Hutchison of UNLV, came in to the shut the door, shutting out the Studs over the last two innings.

The Foresters will play Wednesday against a yet-to-be-determined opponent. Click here or click here for Wednesday’s schedule updates.

Eddie Siegel is the Santa Barbara Foresters’ communications director.

                      Santa Barbara Foresters
                    Seattle Studs at SB Foresters
            Aug 12, 2008 at Wichita, KS (Lawrence Dumont Stdm)

Seattle Studs 5                     SB Foresters 11 (38-16)

Player               AB R H BI     Player               AB R H BI
———————————————————-    ———————————————————-
Shoeneberg 3b…...........  4 0 0 0     Mozingo, Chad rf…........  5 1 2 2
Baker cf…................  4 1 1 0     Goetz, Ryan 3b…..........  4 0 2 1
Jennings ss….............  4 1 1 0     Miller, Andre cf…........  1 2 0 0
Lindsey dh…..............  3 0 1 2     Oliver, Eric 1b….........  4 1 0 0
Steggall lf….............  3 1 1 0     Medchill, Neil lf….......  2 1 2 2
Thompson 1b….............  2 1 0 0     Keyes, Kevin dh….........  4 1 0 0
Kuykendall rf…...........  4 1 1 2     Rupp, Cameron c….........  4 1 1 2
Breda c….................  4 0 1 1     Nicol, Sean ss…..........  5 2 3 2
Pascual 2b…..............  2 0 0 0     Cook, Steve 2b…..........  4 2 1 2
Woods p….................  0 0 0 0     Boening p…...............  0 0 0 0
Graves p…...............  0 0 0 0     Hutchison p…............  0 0 0 0
Erickson p….............  0 0 0 0
Van Skyke p…............  0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 30 5 6 5     Totals….................. 33 11 11 11

Score by Innings             R H E
—————————————————————-
Seattle Studs….... 500 000 000 -  5 6 3
SB Foresters…..... 000 621 02X - 11 11 0
—————————————————————-

E - Baker; Thompson; Graves. DP - Foresters 2. LOB - Studs 3; Foresters 9. 2B -
Jennings; Kuykendall; Breda; Rupp; Nicol 2. HR - Cook, S.. HBP - Steggall. SH -
Medchill. SF - Goetz; Miller. SB - Medchill; Nicol. CS - Lindsey.

Seattle Studs             IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Woods .....................  3.0 3 3 3 4 2   2 0 0 0   11 16   4 3
Graves L,0-1…...........  0.1 2 3 2 1 0   0 0 0 0   3 5   1 0
Erickson ..................  3.2 5 3 2 1 1   0 0 0 0   16 17   5 5
Van Skyke .................  1.0 1 2 2 2 2   0 0 0 0   3 6   0 1

SB Foresters             IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Boening W,1-0…..........  7.0 6 5 5 3 0   1 0 1 0   25 29 10 9
Hutchison .................  2.0 0 0 0 1 1   0 0 0 0   5 6   1 3

WP - Woods 2; Boening. HBP - by Boening (Steggall).

Strikeouts - Kuykendall; Keyes; Rupp; Nicol; Cook, S. 2. Walks - Lindsey; Thompson
2; Pascual; Miller 3; Oliver; Medchill 2; Keyes; Rupp.

Umpires -
Start:  Time:  Attendance:

Woods faced 3 batters in the 4th.
Game: 081208


Play-by-Play

                  Santa Barbara Foresters
            Seattle Studs at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play
          Aug 12, 2008 at Wichita, KS (Lawrence Dumont Stdm)


Score by Innings             R H E
—————————————————————-
Seattle Studs….... 500 000 000 -  5 6 3
SB Foresters…..... 000 621 02X - 11 11 0
—————————————————————-

Seattle Studs starters: 0/3b Shoeneberg; 0/cf Baker; 0/ss Jennings; 0/dh Lindsey;
0/lf Steggall; 0/1b Thompson; 0/rf Kuykendall; 0/c Breda; 0/2b Pascual; 0/p Woods;
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf
Medchill; 44/dh Keyes; 40/c Rupp; 8/ss Nicol; 6/2b Cook, S.; 35/p Boening;

Seattle Studs 1st - Shoeneberg lined out to rf. Baker singled. Jennings
doubled; Baker advanced to third. Lindsey singled, 2 RBI; Jennings scored; Baker
scored. Lindsey out at second p to 1b to ss, caught stealing, picked off. Steggall
singled. Thompson walked; Steggall advanced to second. Kuykendall doubled, 2 RBI;
Thompson scored; Steggall scored. Breda doubled, RBI; Kuykendall scored. Pascual
flied out to cf. 5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo lined out to 2b. Goetz singled. Miller flied out
to lf. Oliver grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 2nd - Shoeneberg flied out to cf. Baker grounded out to 3b.
Jennings flied out to lf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Medchill walked. Keyes grounded out to 3b; Medchill
advanced to second. Rupp struck out swinging. Nicol grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 3rd - Lindsey flied out to cf. Steggall hit by pitch. Thompson
walked; Steggall advanced to second. Thompson advanced to second on a wild pitch;
Steggall advanced to third on a wild pitch. Kuykendall reached on a fielder’s
choice; Thompson advanced to third; Steggall out at home ss to c. Breda popped up to
2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Cook, S. struck out swinging. Mozingo singled. Goetz
singled; Mozingo advanced to second. Miller flied out to cf, SAC; Goetz advanced to
second; Mozingo advanced to third. Oliver flied out to cf. 0 runs, 2 hits, 0
errors, 2 LOB.

Seattle Studs 4th - Pascual grounded out to 3b. Shoeneberg grounded out to
2b. Baker lined out to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Medchill walked. Medchill advanced to second on a wild
pitch. Keyes walked. Medchill advanced to third on a wild pitch. Rupp walked; Keyes
advanced to second. Graves to p for Woods. Nicol singled, 2 RBI; Rupp advanced to
second; Keyes scored; Medchill scored. Cook, S. reached on an error by p; Nicol
advanced to second; Rupp advanced to third. Mozingo singled, 2 RBI; Cook, S.
advanced to third; Nicol scored; Rupp scored. Goetz flied out to cf, SAC, RBI; Cook,
S. scored. Miller walked; Mozingo advanced to second. Erickson to p for Graves.
Oliver flied out to rf. Medchill singled, RBI; Miller advanced to second; Mozingo
scored, unearned. Keyes reached on a fielder’s choice; Medchill out at second 2b to
ss. 6 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Seattle Studs 5th - Jennings flied out to rf. Lindsey grounded out to 1b
unassisted. Steggall flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Rupp flied out to cf. Nicol doubled, advanced to third on
an error by cf. Cook, S. homered, 2 RBI; Nicol scored. Mozingo grounded out to ss.
Goetz flied out to cf. 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 LOB.

Seattle Studs 6th - Thompson grounded out to p. Kuykendall grounded out to
ss. Breda grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Miller walked. Oliver grounded out to 2b; Miller advanced
to second. Medchill singled, RBI; Miller scored on an error by 1b, unearned.
Medchill stole second. Keyes flied out to lf. Rupp flied out to cf. 1 run, 1 hit,
1 error, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 7th - Pascual walked. Shoeneberg flied out to cf. Baker
grounded into double play 3b to 2b to 1b; Pascual out on the play. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 7th - Nicol doubled. Cook, S. struck out swinging. Nicol stole
third. Mozingo grounded out to 3b. Goetz grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0
errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 8th - Hutchison to p for Boening. Jennings grounded out to 1b
unassisted. Lindsey walked. Steggall grounded into double play p to ss to 1b;
Lindsey out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 8th - Van Skyke to p for Erickson. Miller walked. Oliver walked;
Miller advanced to second. Medchill grounded out to p, SAC, bunt; Oliver advanced to
second; Miller advanced to third. Keyes struck out swinging. Rupp doubled, 2 RBI;
Oliver scored; Miller scored. Nicol struck out swinging. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors,
1 LOB.

Seattle Studs 9th - Thompson lined out to 2b. Kuykendall struck out swinging.
Breda grounded out to 2b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Line score

SB Foresters 11, Seattle Studs 5 (Aug 12, 2008 at Wichita, KS)
———————————————————————————————————
Seattle Studs….... 500 000 000 -  5 6 3
SB Foresters…..... 000 621 02X - 11 11 0     (38-16)
———————————————————————————————————
Pitchers: Seattle Studs - Woods; Graves(4); Erickson(4); Van Skyke(8). SB Foresters - Boening;
Hutchison(8).
Win-Boening(1-0)  Loss-Graves(0-1)  T-  A-0
HR SBF - Cook, S..
Woods faced 3 batters in the 4th.
Game: 081208

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 