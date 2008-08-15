Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:15 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Brothers’ New Recycling Business Puts Waste to Good Use

Coastal Byproducts, serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, specializes in the free recycling of grease and cooking oil.

By Ed Galsterer | August 15, 2008 | 1:54 a.m.

Brothers Craig Boyce and Mark Craig have launched Coastal Byproducts, an earth-friendly recycling business specializing in the free recycling of grease and cooking oil from restaurants, hotels and other locations where food is served.

Craig, 38, is a graduate of Westmont College, and Mark, 30, graduated from UCSB. Both have economics degrees and a strong track record as partners in a power-washing service for Central Coast businesses.

They have extensive experience working with local companies to take care of their cleaning and maintenance needs. Coastal Byproducts will service the areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as the areas of North Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.

Coastal Byproducts is state certified and fully insured. It offers safe, clean and environmentally friendly solutions to liquid waste needs. By specializing in cooking oil, it is equipped to service customers and ensure that the waste is recycled and reused.

The oil finds its way into various products, such as biodiesel, animal feed, soaps and cosmetics. A waste manifest is provided for each customer when grease and oils are collected, releasing the customer from liability and assuring them the waste is properly recycled.

Coastal Byproducts is proud to be a green company and is passionate about the environment. They have partnered with the National Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree in national forests for every customer who signs up for the free service.

Its delivery and collection vehicles also run on biodiesel and use smaller, more fuel-efficient engines.

“We want to do everything we can to improve our environment and minimize our impact,” Mark Craig says about Coastal Byproducts’ free collection and recycling service. “Free, green and clean ... it doesn’t get any better than that.”

For more information about Coastal Byproducts, click here or call 805.845.8086.

Ed Galsterer of Galsterer Marketing represents Coastal Byproducts.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 