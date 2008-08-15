Brothers’ New Recycling Business Puts Waste to Good Use

Coastal Byproducts, serving Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, specializes in the free recycling of grease and cooking oil.

Brothers Craig Boyce and Mark Craig have launched Coastal Byproducts, an earth-friendly recycling business specializing in the free recycling of grease and cooking oil from restaurants, hotels and other locations where food is served.

Craig, 38, is a graduate of Westmont College, and Mark, 30, graduated from UCSB. Both have economics degrees and a strong track record as partners in a power-washing service for Central Coast businesses.

They have extensive experience working with local companies to take care of their cleaning and maintenance needs. Coastal Byproducts will service the areas of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, as well as the areas of North Los Angeles and San Luis Obispo.

Coastal Byproducts is state certified and fully insured. It offers safe, clean and environmentally friendly solutions to liquid waste needs. By specializing in cooking oil, it is equipped to service customers and ensure that the waste is recycled and reused.

The oil finds its way into various products, such as biodiesel, animal feed, soaps and cosmetics. A waste manifest is provided for each customer when grease and oils are collected, releasing the customer from liability and assuring them the waste is properly recycled.

Coastal Byproducts is proud to be a green company and is passionate about the environment. They have partnered with the National Arbor Day Foundation to plant a tree in national forests for every customer who signs up for the free service.

Its delivery and collection vehicles also run on biodiesel and use smaller, more fuel-efficient engines.

“We want to do everything we can to improve our environment and minimize our impact,” Mark Craig says about Coastal Byproducts’ free collection and recycling service. “Free, green and clean ... it doesn’t get any better than that.”

For more information about Coastal Byproducts, click here or call 805.845.8086.

Ed Galsterer of Galsterer Marketing represents Coastal Byproducts.