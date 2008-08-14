United Blood Services to Open New Centers in Santa Barbara, Ventura

United Blood Services, Central Coast will open two new centers in the coming months in Santa Barbara and Ventura.

The center in Santa Barbara will move to its new location in early 2009. The new center will be easier to find, has more parking and will be more comfortable. The new Santa Barbara center at 4213 State St., Suite 100, will be near the Highway 101 and Highway 154 interchange.Also in early 2009, there will be a new center in Ventura at 2223 Eastman, Suite A. Parking, space and visibility have been a challenge for the present Ventura Center, and will be much improved at the new location with a new donor room that will be thee times larger.By moving to these two new centers, United Blood Services hopes to improve its ability to collect blood. Ensuring a steady blood supply for the growing communities on the Central Coast is of paramount importance. In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for blood, especially in the Ventura area.United Blood Services Central Coast is responsible for providing 100 percent of the blood needed by Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, San Luis Obispo County and the city of Salinas. Each day, more than 270 donations on the Central Coast are needed.United Blood Services will continue to operate our donation centers in Ventura, Camarillo, Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Scott Edward is community relations director for United Blood Services.