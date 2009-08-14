Bill Macfadyen: e-Bulletin News a Growing Force for Noozhawk

We're expanding our e-mail news delivery to keep you in the know

Subscribers to Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin likely noticed some modifications with Friday’s issue. We have a new vendor, RatePoint, and the switch will allow us to expand our features and involvement with our readers.

That interactivity is key because a surprising number of subscribers actually treat the e-Bulletin as Noozhawk’s home page. There’s nothing wrong with that, of course, but we want to ensure that what you see in our e-mail has a broader display of content to better reflect the range we have on our Web site.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t signed up for the e-Bulletin, I encourage you to do so. And tell a friend while you’re at it. Click here to get started.

Some readers may not have received Friday’s e-mail message as usual — at 4:15 a.m. — but rest assured it was a one-time glitch as our new vendor processed our 6,000 subscribers for the first time. We’ll be back on schedule Saturday, bringing you fresh, professionally reported news right to your in-box, while most of you sleep.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.