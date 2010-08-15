Hilary Duff Married at San Ysidro Ranch
With flock of helicopters hovering overhead, singer-actress weds NHL hockey player
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | August 15, 2010 | 3:22 a.m.
Singer-actress Hilary Duff and NHL hockey player Mike Comrie were married Saturday at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito.
According to OK Magazine, the couple said their vows during a sunset ceremony before 100 family members and friends. The magazine said Duff, 22, was escorted down the aisle by her mother, Susan Duff. Her sister, Haylie, was maid of honor.
The nuptials were accompanied by the sound of as many as five helicopters circling overhead.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.