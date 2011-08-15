Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Adds 5 New Directors

Five new members have joined the all-volunteer Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation Board of Directors.

» Karen Hickman — A registered principal with SagePoint Financial Inc., Hickman is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Montecito and currently serves on the board of Future Leaders of America. She lives in Santa Barbara.

» Lailan McGrath — An account manager for 3inc. A Creative Group, McGrath is also on the campaign cabinet for Jodi House and has served on the boards of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education). She lives in Carpinteria.

» Judy Smith — A community volunteer who serves on the boards for Braille Institute Auxiliary of Santa Barbara and Opera Santa Barbara, Smith is a past president of CAMA (Community Arts Music Association) and current chairwoman of its governance committee. She lives in Santa Barbara.

» Susan Jorden Tuthill — The owner of Susan Jorden Designs and a partner of Angeles Management Co. LLC, Tuthill is a past treasurer of CAMA Associates and a member of the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Tiara Ball committee. She lives in Santa Barbara.

» Bill Werts — A photographer and commercial film director with 3inc. A Creative Group and a commercial film director with WertsFilms, Werts lives in Carpinteria.

Current officers and directors include Jim Whilt, chairman; Ashley Parker Snider, past chairwoman; Herbert Tews, vice chairman; Paul Graziano, secretary; David Powdrell, treasurer; Aaron Spechler, member at large; Melinda Staveley, president; and Tyson Blades, Allan Ghitterman and Babji Mesipam M.D.

Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, formerly the Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, was established in 2007 to support community outreach programs and services of the nonprofit Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital. Last year, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital provided in-patient care for 600 people and more than 10,000 treatments though the Keck Center for Outpatient Services.

The nonprofit Cottage Health System is the parent organization of Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and its associated Cottage Children’s Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.