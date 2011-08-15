Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club Opens 2nd Location, on Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Brand-new facility gives dog owners a choice to go along with the company's Goleta location

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club is pleased to announce the opening of its second location.

After serving the Goleta area for four years at 7340 Hollister Ave., the locally owned business has expanded to better serve the eastern end of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast. The new facility at 822 E. Yanonali St. offers cage-free indoor and outdoor play areas complete with a swimming pool for its members to enjoy. The resort and athletic club provides a wide variety of services and amenities, including doggie day care, bathing and transportation services, as well as a great selection of the highest-quality retail items.

Local owners Jeannie Wendel, Bryce Wendel and Susan Vasquez created the new cage-free canine oasis using the same concept so widely enjoyed by their canine clientele at their existing Goleta facility.

“We replicated the grand amenities and superior facility of our Goleta location and brought it to our new Santa Barbara location, including our very popular pool,” Jeannie Wendel said. “We provide separate play yards for our four-legged members to better suit their size and preferred style of play, and the entire area is covered in turf grass, proving to be soft on the paws and clean on the coat.

“We have enjoyed serving Goleta for the past four years and look forward to offering the same unique service offering, unparalleled hospitality and customer service to Santa Barbara.”

New furry friends are always welcome to enjoy either facility and, as always, their first day is free! Members of the Goleta facility are now automatically members of both locations. For those who know and appreciate the best, Dioji is at your service.

Dioji’s Santa Barbara facility is conveniently located at 822 E. Yanonali St. near Milpas Street and Highway 101. The resort and athletic club is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Click here for more information about Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club, or call 805.845.0500. Connect with Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club on Facebook. Follow Dioji on Twitter: @DiojiK9Resort.

— Susan Vasquez is a co-owner of Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club.