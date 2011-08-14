Elements Theatre Collective’s ‘Boom’ To Be Heard Throughout Community

Debut production will take unconventional path to bringing theater to you

Elements Theatre Collective is a new Santa Barbara theater company dedicated to providing free, accessible and professional-quality theater to under-served communities. Our goal is to incite cultural growth by crafting poignant theatrical works that spark discussion and cultivate human connection.

The Collective is proud to announce boom by Peter Sinn Nachtrieb as its premier production!

Jo, a female journalism student, and Jules, a male marine biologist, meet in a subterranean biology lab for an erotic “casual encounter.” But there’s nothing casual whatsoever about this particular evening. Will meaningless sex have meaning? What’s going on in the fish tank? And who is that woman, Barbara, pulling levers in the corner? Come see what happens when two people are stuck with each other and an enormous responsibility to humanity. Something is about to explode.

Boom is directed by Sara Rademacher and features Megan Caniglia as Jo; Casey Caldwell as Jules; Emily Jewell as Barbara; and design by Elisha Schaefer, Sarah Jane Bennett, Laura Hemenway, Eliana Mullins and Sarah Solano. The production is presented in cooperation with the Santa Barbara Dance Alliance.

Performance Schedule

» Aug. 26-27, 8 p.m., Left Coast Books, 5877 Hollister Ave., Goleta,

» Aug. 28, 8 p.m., Rook Co-Op Outdoor Space, 209 E. Islay St., Santa Barbara

» Sept. 1, private performance at Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter, 816 Cacique St., Santa Barbara

» Sept. 2-3, 8 p.m., The Empty Pool, Stanford Place, Goleta

» Sept. 4, 8 p.m., Euphoria Hookah Lounge, 434-A E. Haley St., Santa Barbara

» Sept. 9, 8 p.m., Alpha Epsilon Phi, 760 Embarcadero Del Mar, Isla Vista

» Sept. 10-11, 8 p.m., Fishbon Pescadrome, 101 S. Quarantina St., Santa Barbara

All performances are free. Click here for more information or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to make a free reservation. Connect with Elements Theatre Collective on Facebook.

— Emily Jewell and Sara Rademacher are artistic directors of Elements Theatre Collective.