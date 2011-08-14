Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 10:00 am | Fog 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

With Roots That Resemble Apple, MacMechanic Remains In Tune with Its Customers

It's not such a long way from its start in a garage, and the Apple specialist continues to emphasize service and experience

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | August 14, 2011 | 11:21 p.m.

Apple recently passed ExxonMobil to become the world’s most valuable company, and Santa Barbara-based MacMechanic has capitalized on its success.

But MacMechanic founder Mike Bishop has been keeping Apple products running smoothly since 1985, and opened his store when Apple was far from the behemoth it is today.

“When Mike maybe should’ve given up, he was opening a store dedicated to a company that people were saying was worthless and had rumors of going bankrupt, and it paid off,” MacMechanic manager Jeff Wilky said.

Bishop began working with Apple products when Richard’s Accurate Import Service, 401 Santa Barbara St., used them to digitize its business. Apple computers were using a point-and-click graphic user interface when personal computers were using the typing-based DOS. It was a no-brainer, Bishop said.

“You would click on a customer’s name and all their information comes up,” he said.

The shop wanted a multiuser system so mechanics could see the history of each part installed, and they began beta testing for Turbo Mac, an early business software. Richard’s Accurate was one of the first and few remaining businesses that could repair the system. Customers started asking for the “Mac mechanic.”

“Everyone would say I want to see the Mac mechanic,” Bishop said. “People would come all the way from Fresno and bring their machines for repair.”

Soon Bishop began selling computers and dedicated a whole bay at Richard’s Accurate Imports to Apple products. One of his customers recommended a location that opened up at nearby 216 E. Gutierrez St. and Bishop and his team have been there for 12 years.

Once MacMechanic started selling Apple products, the company branded them as one of 175 specialists in the country. Bishop and his 10-member team used the top floor for on-site repairs and the bottom floor as a showroom.

But once Apple opened a store of its own on State Street, Bishop said MacMechanic had to change its approach to compete.

“What Mike has been able to do is put this influence on customer service,” Wilky said. “Even with something like a retail store opening, we were able to not only survive but thrive.”

Doing it right the first time keeps them coming back, he added.

Unlike the Apple store, MacMechanic takes walk-ins and will repair a product for any reason. It also offers weekly classes, free data transfer, free and convenient parking and makes house calls.

“But we’re friends, not foes (with the Apple store),” Bishop said. “We have a great relationship.”

With each “paradigm shift,” as Bishop calls it, like when Apple debuted the iMac, iPod, iPhone and iPad, MacMechanic’s business doubles. Wilky expects the iCloud will have a similar effect.

“We’re the local Mac shop that’s been with Apple through thick and thin,” Wilky said. “When Macs weren’t cool, we were here and Mike was doing his thing out of a garage. When Apple grew as a company, we grew and we’ve become the community staple.”

Click here for more information on MacMechanic, or call 805.965.9722. Connect with MacMechanic on Facebook. Follow MacMechanic on Twitter: @MacMechanicSB.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A MacMechanic team photo includes, from right, manager Jeff Wilky, owner Mike Bishop and sales and service associates Kevin Bennet, Nina Demast, Peter Munoz, Adam Bock, Ron Fisk, Sean Delaney and Joe LaCorte.
A MacMechanic team photo includes, from right, manager Jeff Wilky, owner Mike Bishop and sales and service associates Kevin Bennet, Nina Demast, Peter Munoz, Adam Bock, Ron Fisk, Sean Delaney and Joe LaCorte. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 