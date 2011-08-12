10 Candidates to Vie for 3 Seats on Santa Barbara City Council

Ten candidates will be competing in November for three Santa Barbara City Council seats.
Incumbents Dale Francisco, Randy Rowse and Michael Self are trying to keep their spots on the council. The newest member, Rowse, was appointed to a vacant position last December from a field of 46 applicants.
The challengers include Sebastian Aldana and Sharon Byrne, who are co-founders of the Milpas Community Association; Cruzito Herrera Cruz, who ran for council in 2009; former Councilwoman Iya Falcone, who was disqualified from the last mayoral race because of a lack of signatures; self-awareness facilitator Jerry Matteo; KCSB news and public affairs director Cathy Murillo; and Planning Commissioner Deborah Schwartz.
Several other residents pulled candidate papers but did not return them or did not qualify to run, according to documents from the City Clerk’s Office.
The election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
