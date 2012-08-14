832 Fiesta Attendees Trained in Hands-Only CPR

Free trainings will also be held at the Farmers Market and other local venues

As Fiesta crowds celebrated Santa Barbara’s rich culture and heritage, dance performances and delicious food, more than 800 took the time to stop by the Hands Helping Hearts booth to learn hands-only CPR.

A total of 832 participants received the free training provided by local emergency response professionals and volunteers, through the Hands Helping Hearts campaign.

Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have joined with the County of Santa Barbara EMS Agency, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department and American Medical Response to provide this important health and safety training to the community.

This pilot public health program is designed to increase the survival rate of cardiac victims.

Those who missed the free hands-only CPR training at Fiesta can attend upcoming trainings at the downtown Santa Barbara Farmers Market on Tuesdays through Aug. 21, at State at Cota streets.

Free trainings are also regularly scheduled at the Paseo Nuevo Shopping Center, La Cumbre Plaza and outside of Tri-County Produce.

Click here for a complete schedule.

Hands Helping Hearts is a public health and safety campaign aimed at reducing the number of cardiac arrest-related deaths in the region by ensuring that local businesses, nonprofits and the community at large are prepared in the event of such an emergency. The partnership provides public trainings and encourages local businesses throughout the greater Santa Barbara area to participate by committing to have 80 percent of their staff trained at public events, or by scheduling a free training on-site at their business or nonprofit.

— Genesis Lopez is a publicist representing the Hands Helping Hearts campaign.