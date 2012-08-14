Accident Closes Highway 101 Lane in Santa Barbara

Slow lane is closed between Las Positas and La Cumbre roads after truck strikes an overpass, according to Caltrans

The slow lane on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara was closed down Tuesday between Las Positas Road and La Cumbre Road due to an accident, according to Caltrans.

The closure was imposed after a truck struck an over crossing, Caltrans said, noting that the other two southbound lanes remained open.

Caltrans spokesman Jim Shivers said at about 12:40 p.m. that there was no estimate of when the lane would reopen.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.