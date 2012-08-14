Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:14 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

CEC to Host Free Community Workshops on Going Solar

Community Environmental Council will walk homeowners through group purchasing, leases and rebates

By Megan Birney for the Community Environmental Council | August 14, 2012 | 3:00 p.m.

The Community Environmental Council will be holding free community workshops from August through October across South County Santa Barbara to help homeowners go solar through Solarize Santa Barbara, a short-term program that offers a group discount on solar panels.

The first workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Solarize Santa Barbara workshops cover the basics of energy efficiency and solar, with experts on hand to answer questions. Highlights include:

» Introduction to energy efficiency technologies and rebates

» Basics of solar electricity

» Financing solar: leases, loans and Power Purchase Agreements

» Solarize Santa Barbara: group purchasing makes it easier and cheaper to go solar

Workshops are free and open to the public. Workshops will be held:

»Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

»Monday, Sept. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Carpinteria Womans Club, 1059 Vallecito Road

»Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

About Solarize Santa Barbara

Solarize Santa Barbara is available for three months, through Nov. 9. During this time, South Santa Barbara County residents can purchase solar electricity at a discounted price from two local installers: REC Solar and California Solar Electric. After a rigorous application process, the CEC selected these two companies based on their experience, quality and price.

Solarize Santa Barbara participants will also be helping to support the CEC’s mission. Included in the purchase price is a small one-time fee (15 cents per installed watt) that will be paid by REC Solar and California Solar Electric directly to CEC. This fee will help the CEC continue to promote renewable energy in the Central Coast region and be self-sustaining, with no additional cost to the homeowner.

To apply for Solarize Santa Barbara, homeowners can click here for the simple, five-minute application process. Within 48 hours of application, the CEC will contact applicants to discuss the process and expectations. Homeowners can also get more information on Facebook by clicking here.

— Megan Birney is the energy programs manager for the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 