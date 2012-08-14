CEC to Host Free Community Workshops on Going Solar

The Community Environmental Council will be holding free community workshops from August through October across South County Santa Barbara to help homeowners go solar through Solarize Santa Barbara, a short-term program that offers a group discount on solar panels.

The first workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Solarize Santa Barbara workshops cover the basics of energy efficiency and solar, with experts on hand to answer questions. Highlights include:

» Introduction to energy efficiency technologies and rebates

» Basics of solar electricity

» Financing solar: leases, loans and Power Purchase Agreements

» Solarize Santa Barbara: group purchasing makes it easier and cheaper to go solar

Workshops are free and open to the public. Workshops will be held:

»Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

»Monday, Sept. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Carpinteria Womans Club, 1059 Vallecito Road

»Tuesday, Oct. 2, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Unitarian Society, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

About Solarize Santa Barbara

Solarize Santa Barbara is available for three months, through Nov. 9. During this time, South Santa Barbara County residents can purchase solar electricity at a discounted price from two local installers: REC Solar and California Solar Electric. After a rigorous application process, the CEC selected these two companies based on their experience, quality and price.

Solarize Santa Barbara participants will also be helping to support the CEC’s mission. Included in the purchase price is a small one-time fee (15 cents per installed watt) that will be paid by REC Solar and California Solar Electric directly to CEC. This fee will help the CEC continue to promote renewable energy in the Central Coast region and be self-sustaining, with no additional cost to the homeowner.

To apply for Solarize Santa Barbara, homeowners can click here for the simple, five-minute application process. Within 48 hours of application, the CEC will contact applicants to discuss the process and expectations. Homeowners can also get more information on Facebook by clicking here.

— Megan Birney is the energy programs manager for the Community Environmental Council.