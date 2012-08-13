Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Crews Respond to Smoke in Santa Barbara Businesses

Air compressor catches fire in basement of Velo Pro Cyclery in 600 block of State Street

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | August 13, 2012 | 5:58 p.m.

An air compressor overheated and caught fire Monday in the basement of the Velo Pro Cyclery on the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. (Herb Tuyay / KEYT News photo)
An air compressor overheated and caught fire Monday in the basement of the Velo Pro Cyclery on the 600 block of State Street in Santa Barbara. (Herb Tuyay / KEYT News photo)

City firefighters responded to smoke in a building on the 600 block of State Street in downtown Santa Barbara on Monday, and found that a portable air compressor had caught fire in the basement of the Velo Pro Cyclery Store.

The owner of Billabong Surf Shop at 631 State St. called at 9:19 a.m. to report seeing and smelling smoke, as his store’s alarms were going off.

The Santa Barbara Fire Department sent a full response of three engines, a truck and battalion chief, Engineer Hank Homburg said.

Equipped with thermal imaging cameras, fire crews entered the two-story building and found the source of the smoke in the basement. The portable air compressor has a motor on top that got overheated and caused the motor’s plastic shield to smolder, then catch on fire, Homburg said.

“Plastic like that, especially hard plastic, will really set off a lot of acrid smoke,” he said.

Crews cleared smoke out of the two businesses and second-floor offices for about an hour by using high-pressure fans, and had to close down State Street for an hour and a half. Fire investigators determined the faulty compressor was the cause of the smoke, and Homburg said it was lucky the fire hadn’t started in the middle of the night.

The compressor was plugged in and running, and investigators are checking on the incident to see how the compressor overheated.

Velo Pro Cyclery wasn’t open at the time of the fire, but owners helped fire crews get access to the basement, Homburg said. There was minimal smoke damage to the businesses and offices.

“We always try to blitz an attack as quickly as possible and find out what’s on fire with a real urgency,” especially with older building in the downtown area, he added.

The Fire Department also responded to a small blaze on Stearns Wharf Monday afternoon.

Homburg didn’t know the details, but said most fire calls on the wharf are caused by smokers discarding lit cigarettes, which get fanned into flames by the ocean breezes as they’re stuck between the planks. It’s a highly-populated area, so people catch it and call the Fire Department right away, he said.

City crews haven’t had any major wildfires locally during the heat wave, but the city has sent firefighters to help out other jurisdictions.

A Type-3, four-wheel-drive fire engine manned with four people was sent to help with the Mojave Desert’s Jawbone Complex Fire in eastern Kern County. Santa Barbara firefighters have been there since Saturday, and the department has been getting requests from all over the state for help with wildfires, Homburg said.

Santa Barbara gets compensated for helping out in other jurisdictions with its equipment and personnel.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 