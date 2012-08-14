Firefighters Respond to Blaze at Former Michael Jackson Ranch

Fire involved a barbecue hood system that had not been properly maintained, according to Santa Barbara County fire officials

Santa Barbara County firefighters say an improperly-maintained barbecue-hood system caught fire Tuesday at the Santa Ynez Valley ranch formerly owned by the late pop star Michael Jackson.

Three county engine companies and a U.S. Forest Service unit were dispatched to the former Neverland Ranch in the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road shortly after 10 a.m., according to Capt. David Sadecki.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the fire was out, Sadecki said, adding that damage was limited to the barbecue hood.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, Sadecki said.

Jackson called the 3,000-acre property home from 1988 until 2005, and sold it three years later to the Sycamore Valley Ranch Company LLC.

During Jackson’s tenure, the property included a private amusement park and zoo, and he famously opened the estate up for parties and events for children.

Jackson died in June 2009.

