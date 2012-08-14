Letter to the Editor: Don’t Be Fooled Twice

This November’s election is the most important one in our lifetime. According to Aaron Klein and Brenda Elliott in Fool Me Twice, re-electing President Barack Obama would mean a continuation of “relentless expansion of federal government power, more explosive increases in his crushing multitrillion-dollar intergenerational debt, a weak foreign policy coupled with his evisceration of America’s military, and the likelihood that more Obama-appointed Supreme Court justices would ensure a left-leaning majority on America’s top court for at least a generation.”

Furthermore, the authors say that as bad as this sounds, they do not encompass what is really at stake for America in 2012: “Simply stated, the risk is the progressive socialist take over of our country, the fundamental transformation of the United States of America.”

The 2012 election will be the last chance to save liberty, as defined since 1776.

In Fool Me Twice, a possible progressive socialist agenda of a second-term Obama is revealed. Included are:

» 1) Single-payer health-care legislation controlled by the federal government.

» 2) Gutting the military, and using resulting savings for a green stimulus program and the founding of a federal “green bank.”

» 3) Using the U.S. military to combat “global” warming, fight global poverty, remedy “injustices,” bolster the United Nations and be used for peacekeeper deployments.

» 4) Expansion of a new amnesty program for illegal aliens, reduction of our border patrol and increase of new immigrants by removing caps on H-ID visas and green cards.

» 5) Re-creation of FDR’s Works Progress Administration Program within the Department of Labor that would create a massive new bureaucracy and new federal jobs.

In short, each of these plans seeks to permanently remake America into a government-dominated socialist state. America, is this what you want? If not, in November vote for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, and anyone else running against the Obama agenda.

Diana Thorn

Carpinteria