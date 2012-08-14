Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:07 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Don’t Be Fooled Twice

By Diana Thorn | August 14, 2012 | 7:42 p.m.

This November’s election is the most important one in our lifetime. According to Aaron Klein and Brenda Elliott in Fool Me Twice, re-electing President Barack Obama would mean a continuation of “relentless expansion of federal government power, more explosive increases in his crushing multitrillion-dollar intergenerational debt, a weak foreign policy coupled with his evisceration of America’s military, and the likelihood that more Obama-appointed Supreme Court justices would ensure a left-leaning majority on America’s top court for at least a generation.”

Furthermore, the authors say that as bad as this sounds, they do not encompass what is really at stake for America in 2012: “Simply stated, the risk is the progressive socialist take over of our country, the fundamental transformation of the United States of America.”

The 2012 election will be the last chance to save liberty, as defined since 1776.

In Fool Me Twice, a possible progressive socialist agenda of a second-term Obama is revealed. Included are:

» 1) Single-payer health-care legislation controlled by the federal government.

» 2) Gutting the military, and using resulting savings for a green stimulus program and the founding of a federal “green bank.”

» 3) Using the U.S. military to combat “global” warming, fight global poverty, remedy “injustices,” bolster the United Nations and be used for peacekeeper deployments.

» 4) Expansion of a new amnesty program for illegal aliens, reduction of our border patrol and increase of new immigrants by removing caps on H-ID visas and green cards.

» 5) Re-creation of FDR’s Works Progress Administration Program within the Department of Labor that would create a massive new bureaucracy and new federal jobs.

In short, each of these plans seeks to permanently remake America into a government-dominated socialist state. America, is this what you want? If not, in November vote for Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan, and anyone else running against the Obama agenda.

Diana Thorn
Carpinteria

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 