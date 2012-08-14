Country Band Lonestar to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort

Get ready to be “amazed” by one of the top bands in country music when Lonestar hits the stage on Sept. 6 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.

The show will start at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.

Reunited with original lead singer Richie McDonald, the multi-platinum country music quartet has released a new album, The Countdown, and has embarked on an extensive anniversary tour, with more than 90 dates scheduled in North America alone.

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of 10 million album units since their national launch in 1995 and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits, including “No News,” “Come Crying to Me” and their crossover smash “Amazed” (which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to top both charts).

The band’s awards include a 1999 ACM Single of the Year for “Amazed,” which also won the Song of the Year award, and the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

Originally formed in Nashville in 1992, Lonestar played more 500 shows before landing a recording contract. By the time they released their self-titled debut album in 1995, they already had an enthusiastic fan base. Their first single, “Tequila Talkin’,” went Top Ten on the country charts. Its follow-up did even better: “No News” would be the first of many No. 1 singles for Lonestar.

The group continued to ascend in the years that followed. Its third album, 1999’s Lonely Grill, was certified multi-platinum in both the United States and Canada. In addition to “Amazed,” which was No. 1 with country audiences for eight weeks in a row, “Lonely Grill” yielded three more No. 1 country hits: “Smile,” “Tell Her” and “What About Now.” The 2001 release I’m Already There topped the country album charts, as did the band’s 2003 retrospective From There to Here: The Greatest Hits, which produced yet another No. 1 single, “My Front Porch Looking In.”

Don’t miss an opportunity to see Lonestar at the Chumash Casino Resort in one of its only California tour stops this year.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-or-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Chumash. Click here or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Chumash Casino Resort.