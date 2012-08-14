Martin Noren Named Commercial Banking Officer for Rabobank

He will work from the bank's financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara

Martin Noren has been appointed vice president and commercial banking officer for Rabobank N.A., announced Jeff Paul, regional president.

As a commercial banking officer, Noren is responsible for fostering new business relationships and providing solutions to meet the banking needs of Rabobank customers in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

Noren is located at the Rabobank financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. He can be reached at 805.879.9307.

Noren joins Rabobank after nine years with TD Bank, serving most recently as a vice president in middle market lending. A banker for 17 years, Noren also served as a senior analyst for Valley National Bank and as a private banking officer for Summit Bank.

A resident of Ventura, Noren earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the University of Iowa.

Rabobank, N.A. provides companies throughout the Central Coast with commercial loans and lines of credit, equipment leasing, checking, savings and money market accounts, and state-of-the-art cash management.

Rabobank is a California community bank with nearly 120 retail branches, including 17 in Santa Barbara County.

