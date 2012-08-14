Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:18 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Man Accused of Assault, Attempted Rape

Police say the suspect had been a longtime friend of the victim

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | August 14, 2012 | 11:21 a.m.

Santa Barbara police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault with intent to commit rape, a felony, and false imprisonment, a misdemeanor.

Francisco Godines Alcoser
Officers responded at 12:35 p.m. Sunday to a call of a battery at 1122 Indio Muerto St., and while en route were advised of a possible attempted rape, Sgt. Riley Harwood said in a news release issued early Tuesday.

The officers located the 33-year-old female victim, who had fled the scene and had injuries consistent with having been in a struggle, Harwood said.

He said the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Francisco Godines Alcoser of Santa Barbara, had been a longtime friend of the victim, who at the time of the incident had been visiting him at his home.

Alcoser is accused of making a sexual advance toward the victim, and when she declined, forcefully attacking the victim, restraining her, and attempting to sexually assault her and prevent her from leaving.

The victim told police she fought off Alcoser and escaped, then called 9-1-1.

Officers located Alcoser walking on Indio Muerto Street and arrested him. Questioned by a detective, Alcoser admitted a physical altercation with the victim but denied attempting to have sex with her, according to Harwood.

Alcoser was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

