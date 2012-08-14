Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: ‘Curiosity’ Can Help Fuel American Innovation

Mars mission a fresh reminder that the U.S. remains a competitive force

By Tom Donohue | August 14, 2012 | 3:38 p.m.

At some point in history, it was memorably declared that “the sky is the limit.” Whoever coined that term didn’t realize just how low a ceiling he was setting for human aspiration. Curiosity, imagination and ingenuity have always gotten the best of perceived physical limits.

This has been especially true in America. We are, by nature, a nation of innovators and pioneers inspired to push through every boundary we confront.

The world recently got a fresh reminder of this when NASA landed an advanced new rover on the surface of Mars. The rover, aptly called Curiosity, is nothing short of a mobile science lab. It is designed to send images and data to scientists to deepen our understanding of Earth’s planetary neighbor, including whether it has ever been able to support life.

The successful mission is one of the most powerful examples yet of how innovations build on one another to create breakthroughs. Think of the collaboration required to transport the one-ton rover through space — a 352 million-mile, nearly nine-month journey capped off by a suspenseful but ultimately successful landing. The feat involved a team of 400 scientists and 300 engineers — world-class experts from across scientific and technological disciplines. Cutting-edge American companies both large and small worked together with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to make it happen.

These kinds of cross-disciplinary and private-public collaborations have led to discoveries and applications that have changed life as we know it. Many of the innovations pioneered to support space exploration translate into advancements in health and medicine, manufacturing and consumer goods, transportation and renewable energy.

The Curiosity mission also stands to reignite America’s imagination and whet its appetite for more astonishing feats leading to scientific advancement. Nowhere is that more important than in our schools. We have a great need for technical talent — students and workers with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and math. How better to inspire the next generation of innovators than by showing them exhilarating examples of science in action in the world — or universe — around us?

Moreover, the mission is a signal to the world that the United States remains an innovation leader. While we face challenges in our space program, we are still a competitive force to be reckoned with in the race for knowledge and achievement that pushes beyond our own atmosphere.

And we’re just getting started. We don’t yet know how far the human imagination stretches or where our innovations will take us. But, so far, the cosmos seem to be the limit.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 