Vitamin Shoppe to Open on Hollister Avenue in Goleta

Retailer signs long-term lease for newly built building at Hollister and Storke Road

By Bruce Beck for The Towbes Group | August 14, 2012 | 5:33 p.m.

The Vitamin Shoppe has signed a long-term lease for the remaining 2,747 square feet of a newly built retail building at the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue in Goleta, announced Traci Taitt, vice president of commercial properties for The Towbes Group.

The new store at 6900 Hollister Ave. will be the first store in the Goleta/Santa Barbara market for The Vitamin Shoppe, one of the nation’s leading specialty retailers and direct marketers of vitamins, minerals, herbs, supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

The North Bergen, N.J.-based company owns and operates more than 500 stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The 5,968-square foot-building was developed as a build-to-suit by The Towbes Group for Montecito Bank & Trust’s ninth full-service commercial banking branch. Montecito Bank & Trust, which occupies 3,221 square feet, opened its doors after the building was completed in January.

Opposite Camino Real Marketplace, the region’s only Power Center, 6900 Hollister Ave. is situated at one of the busiest intersections in the area with exposure to more than 50,000 cars per day, according to Taitt.

“We were very pleased to attract a national tenant to the market and a nice complement to Montecito Bank & Trust,” she said.

The property is managed by The Towbes Group Inc.  Phillip Kyle of Epsteen & Associates represented the landlord, and Jeff Straka of Retail Select Partners and Corey Bialow of Bialow Real Estate LLC represented the tenant on the transaction.

— Bruce Beck is a publicist representing The Towbes Group.

