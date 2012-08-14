Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 3:09 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

‘Wine Down’ at Benefit Tasting for Friendship Center

Tickets to the Aug. 24 fundraiser are available for purchase now

By Justine Sutton for Friendship Center | August 14, 2012 | 6:25 p.m.

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit, fully licensed adult day services program, is pleased to announce its third annual Wine Down from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. All proceeds from the event will support Friendship Center’s program expansion efforts.

This casual yet festive event will feature 10 local vintners (listed below) pouring their wines for tasting; delicious, hearty hors d’oeuvres; and live music by the Montecito Jazz Project, headed by Tom Towle.

To be held al fresco in the courtyard of the center in Montecito, just steps from the beach, this Friday after-work gathering will give guests a chance to enjoy a lovely summer evening and “wine down“ from the cares of the week. A small silent auction will offer carefully selected gift baskets featuring high-quality wine and wine-related items.

Tickets are $65. Click here to purchase online, or send a check to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108, or call 805.969.0859 with credit card information.

The Friendship Center provides day services to aging and dependent adults with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, other age-related health problems and developmental disabilities. Services include transportation, meals, engaging activities, socialization, supervision and compassionate care for members. In addition, it serves their families by providing them with affordable respite — a break from the demands of caregiving.

Its mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. It provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

Both Friendship Center sites, in Montecito and Goleta, are accepting new members. Eligible veterans receive services at no cost. For more information, call Family Services Director Jackie Kennedy at 805.969.0859.

Participating Wineries

Buttonwood Farm Winery
Consilience & Tre Anelli Wines
Cottonwood Canyon Winery
Fess Parker Winery
Firestone Vineyard
Kalyra Winery
Pali Wine Company
Palmina Wines
Rusack Winery
Whitcraft Winery

Business and Individual Sponsors

Montecito Bank & Trust
Santa Barbara Bank & Trust
Sharon Kennedy Estate Management
Dana and Randall VanderMey
Boone Graphics
David and Louise Borgatello
MarBorg Industries
Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care
Susan Adams
Casa San Miguel & Casa Los Padres
Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services
Karolyn Hanna
Vangie Herrera and Al Anglin
Kathy Marden and Frank Michaelson
Dixie and Marty Moore
Single Point FM
Janet and Harvey Wolf
Linda Yawitz

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator at Friendship Center.

