‘Wine Down’ at Benefit Tasting for Friendship Center

Tickets to the Aug. 24 fundraiser are available for purchase now

Friendship Center, the South Coast’s only nonprofit, fully licensed adult day services program, is pleased to announce its third annual Wine Down from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. All proceeds from the event will support Friendship Center’s program expansion efforts.

This casual yet festive event will feature 10 local vintners (listed below) pouring their wines for tasting; delicious, hearty hors d’oeuvres; and live music by the Montecito Jazz Project, headed by Tom Towle.

To be held al fresco in the courtyard of the center in Montecito, just steps from the beach, this Friday after-work gathering will give guests a chance to enjoy a lovely summer evening and “wine down“ from the cares of the week. A small silent auction will offer carefully selected gift baskets featuring high-quality wine and wine-related items.

Tickets are $65. Click here to purchase online, or send a check to Friendship Center, 89 Eucalyptus Lane, Santa Barbara 93108, or call 805.969.0859 with credit card information.

The Friendship Center provides day services to aging and dependent adults with cognitive impairments, such as Alzheimer’s disease, other age-related health problems and developmental disabilities. Services include transportation, meals, engaging activities, socialization, supervision and compassionate care for members. In addition, it serves their families by providing them with affordable respite — a break from the demands of caregiving.

Its mission is to preserve and enrich the quality of life for aging and dependent adults through innovative programs that value the dignity and worth of every person. It provides respite, support and education, enabling families to continue to be engaged in their community, careers and commitments.

Both Friendship Center sites, in Montecito and Goleta, are accepting new members. Eligible veterans receive services at no cost. For more information, call Family Services Director Jackie Kennedy at 805.969.0859.

Participating Wineries

Buttonwood Farm Winery

Consilience & Tre Anelli Wines

Cottonwood Canyon Winery

Fess Parker Winery

Firestone Vineyard

Kalyra Winery

Pali Wine Company

Palmina Wines

Rusack Winery

Whitcraft Winery

Business and Individual Sponsors

Montecito Bank & Trust

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust

Sharon Kennedy Estate Management

Dana and Randall VanderMey

Boone Graphics

David and Louise Borgatello

MarBorg Industries

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Susan Adams

Casa San Miguel & Casa Los Padres

Coastal Home Care & Senior Planning Services

Karolyn Hanna

Vangie Herrera and Al Anglin

Kathy Marden and Frank Michaelson

Dixie and Marty Moore

Single Point FM

Janet and Harvey Wolf

Linda Yawitz

— Justine Sutton is grants/development coordinator at Friendship Center.