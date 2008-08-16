Dos Pueblos Girls Rule the Court at Kauai Volleyball Tournament

The Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball team stands as the winner of the Kauai Challenge Volleyball Invitational.
The Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball team competed in the seventh annual Kauai Challenge Volleyball Invitational held Aug. 7-9 at multiple sites on the island of Kauai.
The girls ran the table, losing only a single game the entire tournament, and beating teams from Valencia, Rosary of Fullerton and Redlands East Valley in the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals by scores of 25-21, 25-21. Both teams were evenly matched in the finals, trading kills and blocks all match long, but Dos Pueblos managed to serve stronger and get the key points when they mattered most to win the trophy and take home the title.
“It was truly a team effort, with all the girls playing key roles throughout the week,” head coach Dwayne Hauschild said. “We saw a lot of exciting volleyball and really came together in a great place to get ready for what is sure to be an exciting Channel League and CIF season.”
The Chargers come in as the runnerup in Channel League, and finished in the quarterfinals of CIF in 2007.
With almost all of the team’s key starters returning, it looks to be a fun and exciting 2008 campaign.
Dwayne Hauschild is Dos Pueblos High’s girls volleyball coach.
