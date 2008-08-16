Foresters Shut Out Studs to Win World Series Championship

It's the second title in three years for Santa Barbara. Kevin Keyes is named tournament MVP.

The Santa Barbara Foresters are world champions.

The Foresters defeated the Seattle Studs 2-0 behind a Mike Ford shutout and a 2-3 day by Andre Miller on Friday to win the 74th NBC World Series in Wichita, Kan.

The Foresters (7-0) won their second title in the past three years; like in 2006, Santa Barbara went undefeated in winning the title.

Miller had a home run and an RBI triple, while Ford pitched nine innings, gave up five hits, zero runs, struck out nine and walked one.

Kevin Keyes was named tournament MVP, and best hitter of the tournament, while Keyes and Miller earned spots on the all-tournament team.

Foresters manager Bill Pintard was named manager of the tournament.

Eddie Siegel is sports information director for the Santa Barbara Foresters.

74th NBC World Series, Wichita, Kan.

Santa Barbara CA 2 (7-0), Seattle WA Studs 0 (6-2)

Aug. 15 at Wichita, Kan. (Lawrence-Dumont Stadium)

Seattle WA Studs ab r h rbi

Shane Schoeneberg 3b 4 0 0 0

Nate Baker cf 4 0 1 0

Derek Jennings ss 4 0 0 0

Shawn Lindsey dh 4 0 1 0

Tim Steggall lf 3 0 1 0

Cade Thompson 1b 2 0 2 0

Brandon Kuykendall rf 2 0 0 0

Garrett Breda c 3 0 0 0

Chris Pascual 2b 2 0 0 0

Josh Berry p 0 0 0 0

Taylor Thompson p 0 0 0 0

Totals 28 0 5 0

Santa Barbara CA ab r h rbi

Chad Mozingo rf 2 1 0 0

Sean Nicol ss 3 0 0 0

Andre Miller cf 3 1 2 2

Eric Oliver 1b 4 0 1 0

Kevin Keyes dh 2 0 0 0

Neal Medchill lf 2 0 0 0

Cameron Rupp c 3 0 0 0

Ryan Goetz 3b 3 0 0 0

Steve Cook 2b 3 0 1 0

Mike Ford p 0 0 0 0

Totals 25 2 4 2

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Seattle WA Studs…. 000 000 000 - 0 5 1

Santa Barbara CA…. 000 101 00X - 2 4 0

—————————————————————-

E - Schoeneberg(2). DP - Seattle WA 1; SB Foresters 1. LOB - Seattle WA 5; SB Foresters 5. 3B - AMiller(2). HR - AMiller(1). HBP - Keyes. SH - Steggall; CThompson; Kuykendall; Mozingo; Nicol; Medchill. CS - Steggall(1).

Seattle WA Studs ip h r er bb so wp bk hbp ibb ab bf fo go

Josh Berry L,0-1 5.1 2 2 2 1 0 1 0 1 0 16 20 4 11

Taylor Thompson 2.2 2 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 1 9 11 3 2



Santa Barbara CA ip h r er bb so wp bk hbp ibb ab bf fo go

Mike Ford W,3-0 9.0 5 0 0 1 9 0 1 0 0 28 32 10 6

WP - Berry. HBP - by Berry (Keyes). BK - Ford. Inherited runners/scored: TaThompson 1/1.

Strikeouts - Schoeneberg 2; Jennings 2; Lindsey 2; Steggall; Kuykendall; Breda; Keyes; Rupp; Goetz. Walks - Pascual; Mozingo; AMiller.

Umpires - HP: Bob Homolka 1B: Mark Wagers 2B: Josh Schepis 3B: Perry Barber

Start: 6:02 pm Time: 1:52 Attendance:

Game notes: 74th NBC World Series, game 82, championship round. Umpires, cont’d: LF-Tony D’Aquano; RF-Ben Harlow Santa Barbara wins its second title in three years (2006 prev); Seattle second-place finish its best.

Play-by-Play

Seattle WA Studs starters: 31/3b Schoeneberg; 5/cf NBaker; 16/ss Jennings; 21/dh Lindsey; 30/lf Steggall; 26/1b CThompson; 4/rf Kuykendall; 8/c Breda; 6/2b Pascual; 15/p Berry;

Santa Barbara CA starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 8/ss Nicol; 1/cf AMiller; 21/1b EOliver; 44/dh Keyes; 33/lf Medchill; 40/c Rupp; 11/3b Goetz; 6/2b SCook; 39/p Ford;

Seattle WA Studs 1st - Schoeneberg flied out to lf. NBaker flied out to lf. Jennings flied out to cf. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 1st - Mozingo grounded out to p. Nicol grounded out to 2b. AMiller fouled out to c. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 2nd - Lindsey singled up the middle. Steggall reached on a fielder’s choice to third base, bunt, SAC; Lindsey advanced to second. CThompson grounded out to 3b, bunt, SAC; Steggall advanced to second; Lindsey advanced to third. Kuykendall grounded out to 1b unassisted. Breda struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 2nd - EOliver singled through the left side. Keyes reached on a fielding error by 3b; EOliver advanced to second. Medchill grounded out to p, bunt, SAC; Keyes advanced to second; EOliver advanced to third. Rupp popped up to 1b. Goetz grounded out to 1b unassisted. 0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 3rd - Pascual fouled out to 1b. Schoeneberg struck out swinging. NBaker grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 3rd - SCook popped up to ss. Mozingo out at first 1b to p. Nicol grounded out to ss. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 4th - Jennings struck out looking. Lindsey lined out to lf. Steggall singled to right field. Steggall out at second c to ss, caught stealing. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 4th - AMiller homered to left field, RBI. EOliver lined out to ss. Keyes hit by pitch. Medchill grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Keyes out on the play. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 5th - CThompson singled to center field. Kuykendall out at first p to 2b, bunt, SAC; CThompson advanced to second. Breda flied out to lf. Pascual fouled out to ss. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 5th - Rupp grounded out to 2b. Goetz grounded out to 2b. SCook grounded out to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 6th - Schoeneberg fouled out to c. NBaker singled through the left side. Jennings popped up to ss. NBaker advanced to second on a balk. Lindsey struck out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 6th - Mozingo walked. Mozingo advanced to second on a wild pitch. Nicol grounded out to p, bunt, SAC; Mozingo advanced to third. TaThompson to p for Berry. AMiller tripled to left field, RBI; Mozingo scored. EOliver grounded out to ss. Keyes struck out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 7th - Steggall flied out to lf. CThompson singled up the middle. Kuykendall struck out swinging. Breda reached on a fielder’s choice to third base; CThompson out at second 3b to 2b. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 7th - Medchill fouled out to 3b. Rupp struck out swinging. Goetz struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 8th - Pascual walked. Schoeneberg struck out looking. NBaker grounded into double play 2b to ss to 1b; Pascual out on the play. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Santa Barbara CA 8th - SCook singled to left center. Mozingo grounded out to p, bunt, SAC; SCook advanced to second. Nicol fouled out to lf. AMiller intentionally walked. EOliver flied out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Seattle WA Studs 9th - Jennings struck out looking. Lindsey struck out swinging. Steggall struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.