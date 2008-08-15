Highway 246 Paving Project Near Solvang Switches to Nights

The project to repave two sections of Highway 246 has switched to nighttime work and is now underway in the following locations:

» Highway 246 from Hill Haven Road to Via Juana Road.

» Highway 246 from Edison Street to the Hwy 246/154 interchange.

This work will switch to nights and take place Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning next Thursday. There will be one-way reversing traffic control through the project area. Motorists can expect delays of up to 10 minutes. This project is expected to be completed by mid-September.

The contractor for this $975,000 project is Granite Construction of Santa Barbara.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.549.3318.

Susana Cruz is a Caltrans public information officer.