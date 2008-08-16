Two More Suspects Arrested in State Street Stabbing

About 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Santa Barbara police officers responded to a stabbing at the Guest House Inn at 3344 State St. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old male victim lying in front of the lobby bleeding profusely. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and an injury to his face. The victim was transported to Cottage Hospital.

During the investigation, detectives identified one suspect as Pablo Lopez, 18. About 9 a.m. Tuesday, detectives went to Lopez’s place of employment and took him into custody.

Lopez was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder, active participation in a criminal street gang and intimidating a witness.



On Thursday, two other suspects were arrested: Jorge Bustos, 19, and a female juvenile, 16.

Detectives found the female juvenile in Goleta. She had a probation violation warrant for her arrest and was arrested on that warrant. During the investigation, she was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing.

The investigation also led detectives to Bustos in Goleta. An arrest warrant was obtained and Bustos was arrested without incident on charges of attempted homicide.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Barbara Police Department at 805.897.2300.

Armando Martel represents the Santa Barbara Police Department.