Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: Real Health-Care Reform Would Hold People Accountable

By L. O'Leary | August 16, 2009 | 2:33 a.m.

A blogger recently made a comment about health-care “reform” that caught my eye. This writer was dead right.

“The No. 1 goal ought to be to make health insurance what it was originally intended to be originally — to cover catastrophic conditions — not routine care. You don’t use homeowner and auto insurance to pay for routine care and maintenance of your house and car. You save it for catastrophic conditions. If people were no longer shielded from the realities of paying for routine care, they would think twice about using services and find the cheapest way to meet a need.”

Let me add to what this blogger is saying. People are losing their health insurance because it’s become too expensive. WHY has it become so expensive? Do you know how many people use ERs like doctor’s offices — because they don’t have to pay for it? Do you have any idea how many of those people are ILLEGAL ALIENS? (No, this is not a rant against illegals, it’s a rant about a system that refuses to hold people accountable.)

Let’s take another example. If you’re a big fat slob or a drug-abusing loser why should I have to pay for your diabetes, your overdose, etc.? Right know I DO PAY FOR YOU through higher insurance premiums. That’s what’s broken, folks. That’s why people are losing their health insurance. You can’t get FIRE insurance anymore unless your home passes an inspection. Why should your “lifestyle” be any different? Are you clearing a hundred feet of brush around your house? Are you keeping your weight under control, are you smoking, abusing drugs, driving without a seatbelt?

OBAMACARE won’t fix things. Making health care “free for all” will really clog the system. Those protesting reform — as it is presently proposed — are dead right (pardon the pun.) SOMEONE has to pay for it. The irony is we already are. Obamacare will just make it worse. And lessen the benefits we get. Let’s get real. If the plans being presented are so fabulous, why are Congress and thousands of union members going to be exempt?

OBAMACARE will INCENTIVIZE irresponsible behavior by taking away its consequences. President Barack Obama would be better off taking Sen. John McCain’s suggestion (I know, how awful.) Allow consumers to purchase insurance across state lines. In addition, Obama would be wise to support PROACTIVE preventive medicine, i.e., don’t get fat, don’t abuse drugs, use your seatbelt, wear a helmet. WE PAY FOR EVERY IRRESPONSIBLE ACT and we’ve never yet demanded accountability of the kid who crashes his motorcycle without a helmet (and spends months in rehab), or the gang-bangers who knife each other (and waste our tax dollars stitching them up).

Holding people accountable doesn’t exactly fit the zeitgeist of these times. But it should. THAT is the kind of change this country really needs.

L. O’Leary
Santa Barbara

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 