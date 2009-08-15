Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:37 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: An Encore Party at Wildcat

LMFAO returns to the Wildcat for another night of debauchery

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | August 15, 2009 | 5:17 a.m.

Local resident, DJ and spa owner Suzanne Gore subsidized another night of hedonistic debauchery at the Wildcat Lounge on Wednesday, hosting her good friends LMFAO for their second sold-out show at the 15 W. Ortega St. venue.

Gore began the evening’s festivities by spinning her own unique mixes of some of the latest electronic dance hits. A relative newcomer to the DJ world, she is fast becoming a respected player on the local dance circuit. Gore is the ex-wife of one of Santa Barbara’s most well-known musician residents, Martin Gore of Depeche Mode. As a result, it is not surprising that one of electronic music’s most successful music geniuses, and part-time DJ himself, has taught Gore some of the more subtle points in the art of mixing music. Depeche Mode will perform Aug. 20 at the Santa Barbara Bowl, in a show that sold out in minutes several months ago.

But Wednesday night was Gore’s night to shine, first with a brilliant DJ set, well received by the crowd, then as host of the unpredictable midnight madness called the LMFAO show. Rappers Red Foo and Sky Blue lived up to their reputation as the ultimate nightclub party masters. Belting out their string of dance club hits, while gyrating dancing and stage-diving into the crowd, they whipped the capacity turnout into a frenzy. With the help of their posse and Gore herself, they poured shots from bottles into fans’ mouths as well as their own. They sprayed the crowd with beer, as they were groped by ecstatic fans, and they kept the house rocking until nearly closing time.

Click here for more information on LMFAO and to read a previous band review from earlier this year.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor.

