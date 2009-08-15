Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 58º

 
 
 
 

Thanks to Free Surgeries, Future in Sight for 9 Patients

See International operations bring doctors, staff together to improve vision locally, too

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 15, 2009 | 12:58 p.m.

Nine people who desperately needed eye operations but couldn’t afford it received the gift of a free surgery Saturday as a group of doctors and organizations donated their time to improve their sight.

Eight people were able to benefit from cataract surgeries and one patient had an eye condition called strabismus corrected, all free of charge.

Six doctors and an entire team of surgical staff agreed to donate their time for Saturday’s operations. Also donated was the clinic space at the Stuart and Louisa MacDougall Eye Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, while Alcon, AMO and Cardinal Health contributed the medical supplies used. The Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics also provided the required medical exams and paperwork for the patients.

“It’s a huge collaboration of medical professionals that come together to make this happen,” said Kim Welton, general manager of Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International, which coordinated Saturday’s free surgeries. Headquartered at 7200 Hollister Ave., the nonprofit group’s mission is to improve the sight of those around the world, and SEE Expeditions take place worldwide.

Because nearly 90 percent of the world’s blindness occurs in developing countries, Welton said SEE International works with more than 600 volunteers all across the world to help improve sight.

Spearheaded in the early 1980s by Dr. George B. Primbs, a SEE International founding member, the Santa Barbara Vision Care Program was borne out of the need for eye care locally.

Nurse Elizabeth Link, clinical manager of the MacDougall Eye Center, and Dr. Michael Paveloff, a local opthamologist, were instrumental in coordinating and recruiting the team needed to conduct Saturday’s surgeries.

Ordinarily, cataract surgeries can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 per eye, and corrections for strabismus start at around $1,800.

A 57-year-old man who was one of those who received cataract surgery had lost his job because his vision had prevented him from renewing his driver’s license. Another woman who received strabismus surgery works as a housekeeper and has dealt with her eye condition since childhood. She lives in a shelter and has no health insurance, but was able to benefit from the free operation.

Patients with cataracts also had their vision corrected if they had been forced to wear corrective lenses, Welton said.

In under an hour, the cataract surgery can correct years of visual impairment.

“What always hits home to me is that you don’t just help return their sight, but their lives are completely transformed,” Welton said, adding that restored vision gives patients a chance to live a full and productive life.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 