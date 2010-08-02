A Stroll at Vista del Monte Reveals Vibrancy of Community

While walking along the beautifully tree lined Vista del Monte campus, I spied a resident dressed in a cowboy hat, shirt, jeans and boots.

I called out, “Hey, there, George Goodall, where are you going dressed like that?” He smiled, pulled his hat over his eye to deflect the sun and said, “I’m headed out to my avocado orchard over in Hope Ranch. I still enjoy working there. I’m still very independent outside Vista del Monte community.”

“Well, Yes,” I replied. “Keeps us young, doesn’t it. But how do you find time to take on responsibility as president of Vista del Monte’s Resident Association, sing in Vista Voices, and take part in so many of our out-of-town events?”

“You understand I don’t have to wrench on my pipes, or fix a leaky roof, or pull weeds, or clean my apartment and best of all I just don’t have to spend time cooking anymore,” he replied. “That leaves me my time to do what I choose, mainly writing family genealogy and taking a leadership role at my church. Life is good.”

“George,” I responded. “I wish I could let every elder know that Vista del Monte has this kind of impact on the people who live here. Let’s get the word out together.”

After my conversation with George I was reminded of the endless opportunities provided by Vista del Monte. We allow residents to not only carry on the lives they’ve always had, but lift the little every day burdens from their shoulders. If you take a chance to browse our Web site, or even come take a tour to see Vista del Monte for yourself, there will be no denying that Vista Del Monte Retirement Community gives a sense of purpose in everyday living.

George’s story stresses the idea that Vista del Monte is dedicated to allowing residents to live life their way. With amenities such as personal care, a full-service care center, the luxurious lounge and library, and fitness and aquatic center, Vista del Monte is all about enabling every day to be as easy, comfortable and enjoyable as possible.

