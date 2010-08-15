Credit-Card Processing Pays Off with Axia’s Payment Gateway

Last year, more than 20 billion credit-card transactions were recorded in the United States alone, totaling $2.5 trillion in purchases.

With the digital age quickly making cash an obsolete form of payment, almost 1,500 domestic credit-card processing companies have sprouted up over the last couple of decades to get a piece of the proverbial pie. Credit-card providers, such as Visa and MasterCard, don’t retain their own sales forces, so they rely on a payment gateway — either a bank or a company that does nothing but provide credit-card processing services — to complete merchant transactions.

One such company, Santa Barbara-based Axia, processed more than $1.5 billion last year, positioning it in the top 50 processing companies in the country by volume. So how does Axia stay a step ahead of the competition in a market that is both highly saturated and highly competitive? According to co-founder Randy Clark, it is its uniquely consultative approach to the business that sets it apart.

“We really understand this industry; it’s all that we do,” said Clark. “A lot of companies in the industry also do banking and loans, and things like that. All we do are payments, and we’re the best at it.

“We also spend a lot of time consulting with merchants and advocating for merchants, so we have become experts because we have embraced the knowledge of the business and formed personal relationships.”

Clark first began learning about the business in 1992 as a sales representative for his father-in-law, Eric Krueger, who owned a credit-card processing company in Virginia. Working in such close proximity to Washington, D.C., provided him with a distinct advantage in gaining understanding of the rapidly growing industry, he says.

“We started there because there was a lot of discussion about credit-card payments, and the credit-card business,” he said. “Being at the forefront of the policy making back in the 1990s was a great instructional tool for us.”

As a sales rep, Clark was afforded the opportunity to travel around the country opening satellite offices for Krueger’s company. When he opened an office in Santa Barbara 12 years ago, he immediately recognized the city’s potential. So in 1998, Clark and Krueger formed a partnership to start Axia.

“We have always been very hospitality-driven, and those markets tend to be better in a tourism environment,” Clark explained. “So we chose Santa Barbara because it was the pre-eminent example to us of how a community should be run. The merchants and the businesses here were very entrepreneurial, and they really fit our business model — and we rapidly grew and flourished here.”

Since then, Axia has grown by leaps and bounds, opening satellite offices in Hawaii and Oregon, and becoming a part of the world market. The company’s staff has mushroomed to just under 50 employees nationwide, with representatives in eight states and merchants in all 50. But despite Axia’s enormous success — both domestically and internationally — Clark says the local company never forgets its community roots.

“We are extremely active in our community,” Clark said. “Nearly a quarter of the businesses we serve are charitable or nonprofit. We have chosen to do that because we want to benefit the nonprofit entities in the country with better processing services, and, of course, there are a ton of nonprofits here in Santa Barbara.

“We try to focus a lot on how our services can benefit the community,” Clark continued. “If we serve the community, we know the community will want to work with us.”

A frequent partner of Axia is givezooks!, the local online nonprofit fundraising company that is working with Noozhawk on the fundraising campaign to replace the stolen hawk weathervane at Harding School.

One way that Axia gives back to the community is by donating more than $1 million to local charities annually. So far, its beneficence seems to paying off. Axia boasts a local client base of around 800 businesses, and has an impressive retention rate of nearly 92 percent — significantly higher than the industry average of around 70 percent. Axia is by far the largest processor in Santa Barbara County, and its average account is between $35,000 and $40,000 per month.

In July, Axia’s 15 Santa Barbara employees moved in to bigger digs in The Granada building, 1216 State St., from their previous quarters on Chapala Street. The move is yet another indication of the company’s continuing expansion.

John McManigal has been the Santa Barbara representative for Axia for the past three years, and manages accounts from Ventura to Santa Maria. The 29-year-old Santa Barbara native echoes his boss’ mantra of community commitment.

“Our motto is that we want that physical touch with our clients — we want to be out there interacting with them, putting a face with the name — and we are able to sit down with merchants and create a customized program to fit their specific business needs,” said McManigal, a Santa Barbara High graduate.

“I personally get the chance to meet so many local business owners, and it’s almost like being a local baker or something,” he said. “I grew up here, I have a large family here — so to be able to walk down the street, and have merchants come up and say hi, and be happy with us, and with the service we’re providing is huge.”

Axia maintains an elevated support desk locally that is open during normal business hours and employs full-time tech support capable of making business calls. There is also a 24-hour support desk based in Arizona for nonbusiness-hour emergencies. Always having an actual person to speak to in case of any problems is part of the human touch that both Clark and McManigal dogmatically emphasize.

“You’re not going to run into many problems with your credit-card processing, but it’s that one time that you do, on Fourth of July, when it shuts down — that is where we derive our value from,” said McManigal.

In looking toward the future, Clark says Axia intends to stay on the cutting edge of the industry, with plans to double its sales force within the next year. Clark recently partnered with a company with an iPhone application, allowing Axia to become involved in the fledgling world of mobile payments. According to Clark, mobile transactions represent the next logical step in the evolution of credit-card processing and Axia is poised to be at the epicenter of the emerging technology.

“We see mobile payments becoming a very big part of this industry, so we’re currently putting a lot of resources toward research and development for the future of that movement,” Clark said. “We don’t believe in maintaining. We believe that you’re either going forward or you’re going backward, so we always make sure that we’re continuing to go forward!”

Click here for more information about Axia, or call 805.962.6114.

— Noozhawk contributor Kevin McFadden can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.