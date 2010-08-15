Early Morning Fire Guts Apartment Near Salinas Street

No injuries in blaze and firefighters keep flames from spreading to other units

An early morning fire gutted an apartment on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside off Salinas Street on Sunday. There were no injuries in the blaze and firefighters kept the flames from spreading to adjacent units.

Santa Barbara Fire Capt. Gary Pitney said firefighters arrived at 1402 Pitos St. at 3:52 a.m. after 9-1-1 dispatchers received multiple calls from neighbors reporting flames and small explosions coming from an apartment. Pitney said Engine No. 2 was first on the scene and found the end apartment of the four-unit building to be fully involved in flames.

The apartment’s lone occupant and his dog were safely outside, Pitney added.

Pitney said Engines 1, 2 and 3 and Truck 1 contained the blaze to the apartment. He said firefighters evacuated the adjacent apartments, checked all units for fire extension and ventilated smoke from the structure using positive pressure blowers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

